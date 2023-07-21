Triumph Tiger 900 Aragon Edition Models India Launch Soon

Triumph Motorcycles will soon launch its latest special edition models of its middleweight ADVs the Tiger 900 Rally and the Tiger 900 GT in India. The Tiger 900 Aragon Edition models, as they are called, have been introduced to celebrate the 2022 victory by Ivan Cervantes at the prestigious Baja Aragon rally on a lightly modified Triumph Tiger 900. Both bikes are based on stock Tiger 900 GT and Tiger 900 Rally machines with special paint and decals along with some other changes, but internals remain the same.

The Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Aragon Edition features a similar colour scheme as the modified Tiger 900 Rally piloted by Ivan Cervantes at the 2022 Baja Aragon Rally.

Five-time Enduro World Champion Cervantes finished the 450 km Baja Aragon course one hour and six minutes ahead of second place on a modified Tiger 900 Rally in July 2022. His achievement will be marked by the Tiger 900 Rally Aragon and Tiger 900 GT Aragon special edition models, which are expected to be offered on sale in India as well. Triumph Motorcycles India have listed both models on its website and prices are expected to be announced soon.

The Tiger 900 GT Aragon Edition features a slightly different triple colour paint scheme.

The Triumph Tiger 900 GT Aragon Edition features a triple colour paint scheme of Diablo Red, Matt Phantom Black and Crystal White. It also gets a standard engine protection bar, but other specifications in engine and chassis remain the same.

The GT Aragon Edition comes with electronically adjustable rear shock along with cast wheels and 45 mm upside down fork from Marzocchi.

The Tiger 900 Rally Aragon Edition features a standard fuel tank protection bar.

In addition to the engine bar, the Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Aragon Edition also gets a standard fuel tank protection bar. It features a paint scheme inspired by the machine that Cervantes used to win first place in the Baja Aragon rally last year.

The 900 Rally Aragon Edition features a triple colour paint scheme of Matt Phantom Black, Matt Graphite and Crystal White featuring Racing Yellow accents.

Both the GT Aragon Edition and Rally Aragon Edition feature dedicated Aragon Edition detailing and graphics.

Both bikes also feature dedicated Baja Aragon Edition detailing and graphics along with a dual-tone colour seat. Both the Tiger 900 GT and Tiger 900 Rally Aragon Edition models are expected to be introduced as 2024 models and will be offered on sale in limited numbers.