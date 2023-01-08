  • Home
A Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Aragon Edition May Be In The Offing For 2023

Triumph has registered for the trademark internationally, suggesting that the special edition may be on its way.
authorBy Mihir Barve
1 mins read
08-Jan-23 03:05 PM IST
Triumph had an outstanding outing at the 2022 Baja de Aragon rally, as five-time enduro World Champion Ivan Cervantes won the newly formed trail class of the rally. To commemorate the victory, Triumph seems to be bringing a Rally Aragon Edition to its Tiger 900 Rally & GT bikes, as patent filings down in Australia suggest.

The Tiger 900 Rally Aragon edition is expected to feature the same silver & high-viz yellow paint scheme from the Baja de Aragon Rally winning bike. However, we don't expect the motorcycle to have a host of changes under the skin. The bike is expected to be powered by the same 888 cc in-line three engine that has a unique 1-3-2 firing order, and generates 94 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 87 Nm torque at 7,250 rpm.

