A Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Aragon Edition May Be In The Offing For 2023

Triumph had an outstanding outing at the 2022 Baja de Aragon rally, as five-time enduro World Champion Ivan Cervantes won the newly formed trail class of the rally. To commemorate the victory, Triumph seems to be bringing a Rally Aragon Edition to its Tiger 900 Rally & GT bikes, as patent filings down in Australia suggest.

The Tiger 900 Rally Aragon edition is expected to feature the same silver & high-viz yellow paint scheme from the Baja de Aragon Rally winning bike. However, we don't expect the motorcycle to have a host of changes under the skin. The bike is expected to be powered by the same 888 cc in-line three engine that has a unique 1-3-2 firing order, and generates 94 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 87 Nm torque at 7,250 rpm.