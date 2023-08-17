TVS Motor Company Unveils Another Teaser For Its Upcoming Electric Scooter

TVS Motor Company has revealed more details about its upcoming electric scooter, set to be unveiled on August 23, 2023, in Dubai. This new e-scooter is expected to be based on the Creon e-scooter concept that was initially showcased at the Auto Expo 2018.

In their latest teaser, TVS Motor Company has given us a sneak peek at the instrument console of the electric scooter. The instrument console is likely to have a unique rectangular shape and will notably offer different display themes that corresponds to various riding modes. This means the scooter might have different settings for different types of rides, such as Eco and Sport modes which is featured in other electric scooter offerings from different brands.

The company has hinted at Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity features for the scooter. This could potentially allow riders to connect their smartphones to the scooter for additional functionality. Furthermore, a smartwatch was featured in the teaser, and the scooter is expected to feature innovative smartwatch-connected controls, such as the ability to easily locate the scooter with a tap on the smartwatch, seamlessly lock and unlock it, and even access a handy seat unlocking mechanism, all of it from the wrist. Apart from the tech features, the teaser also gave a glimpse of the sleek LED indicators located at the rear of the scooter.

Previously, TVS had shared two teaser videos that provided a peek at the front apron and the side profile of the e-scooter. The front apron showcased four vertically stacked LED lights and sharp paneling, giving the scooter a distinctive look. Although specific details about the scooter's specifications, range, and other technical aspects are still under wraps, the brand will reveal more information at the global unveiling event on August 23, 2023, in Dubai or closer to that date. In India, the brand only has the TVS iQube on offer in the e-scooter segment, however with the launch of Creon-based scooter, TVS plans to expand its e-scooter line-up.