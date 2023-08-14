New TVS Electric Scooter Teased Ahead Of Unveil

TVS Motor Company is all set to unveil its new sporty electric scooter, which is likely to be based on the TVS Creon Concept, showcased at 2018 Auto Expo. The new teaser videos give us a glimpse of the front apron of the electric scooter and the profile as well. In the first vide, one can see the four LED lights stacked vertically, along with sharp panels that form the front apron. There is no word about specifications, range and other technical details, which will be revealed at the global unveil in Dubai or closer to it.

The TVS Creon concept too had a vertical LED bar on the front apron along with a sporty design and had a 11.76 kW motor, that could do the 0-60 kmph run in 5.1 seconds.

The running theory is that the upcoming EV is based on BMW Motorrad’s CE 02 Concept, which also has a 11 kW motor and has a range of 90 km along with a top speed of 90 kmph. Expect the new TVS electric scooter to be rich in features and have a sporty design along with getting sportier performance than the TVS iQube.

Expect the new electric scooter to be positioned and priced at a premium, compared to the iQube. Currently, on-road prices for the TVS iQube start at Rs. 1.24 lakh. The scooter will be unveiled in Dubai, on August 23, 2023, possibly at the iconic Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world.