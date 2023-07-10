  • Home
  • News
  • TVS Teases New Electric Scooter. Could It Be The Creon?

TVS Teases New Electric Scooter. Could It Be The Creon?

TVS will unveil the new electric scooter on 23rd August in Dubai
authorBy Janak Sorap
1 mins read
10-Jul-23 11:09 AM IST
TVS Creon teaser.jpg
Highlights
  • TVS teases new electric scooter
  • Likely to be the production-version of the Creon concept
  • TVS currently has only one e-scooter on sale, the iQube

TVS has sent out a teaser for the launch of an new electric scooter that will be unveiled on 23rd August. While more details of the upcoming launch are to follow soon, looking at the teaser, there is a subtle hint of the scooter being the Creon that TVS has showcased as a concept a few years back during the 2018 Auto Expo.

 

TVS Creon e-scooter concept

 

TVS’ EV portfolio consists of only the iQube, currently the second highest-selling electric scooter in the country. With the top position currently held by the Ola S1, something sporty-looking like the Creon should allow TVS to put up a strong fight for top position.


Also Read: TVS Apache RTX Trademark Filed In India

TVS Creon e-scooter concept

 

The teaser image showcases four vertically stacked square lamps that correspond with the headlamp of the Creon. As a concept, the e-scooter features sporty lines with a futuristic design approach with a twin-spar aluminium frame.

 

Also Read: TVS Showcases New Miami Blue Apache RR 310, RTR 200 In Colombia

Lastly, the unveiling of the new e-scooter will be held in Dubai, and the venue for the event could be the Burj Khalifa because of the subtle resemblance to the structure in the teaser.

Related Articles
TVS Motor Company Enters Singapore; Opens First Experience Centre
TVS Motor Company Enters Singapore; Opens First Experience Centre
8 months ago
2022 TVS Ronin Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1.49 lakh
2022 TVS Ronin Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1.49 lakh
1 year ago
TVS Motor Company And Jio-bp To Collaborate On EV Solutions
TVS Motor Company And Jio-bp To Collaborate On EV Solutions
1 year ago
TVS iQube Electric Scooter Launched In New Delhi; Priced At Rs. 1.08 Lakh
TVS iQube Electric Scooter Launched In New Delhi; Priced At Rs. 1.08 Lakh
2 years ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.9
10
Used 2018 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda Jazz

wishlist
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.6
10
Used 2018 Skoda Octavia 1.8 TSI L&K for sale

2018 Skoda Octavia

wishlist
  • 29,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
18.25 L
₹ 40,874/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Ford Endeavour 3.2L AWD AT Titanium for sale

2018 Ford Endeavour

wishlist
  • 45,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
29.00 L
₹ 64,950/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

TVS Bikes

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now