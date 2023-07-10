TVS Teases New Electric Scooter. Could It Be The Creon?

TVS has sent out a teaser for the launch of an new electric scooter that will be unveiled on 23rd August. While more details of the upcoming launch are to follow soon, looking at the teaser, there is a subtle hint of the scooter being the Creon that TVS has showcased as a concept a few years back during the 2018 Auto Expo.

TVS Creon e-scooter concept

TVS’ EV portfolio consists of only the iQube, currently the second highest-selling electric scooter in the country. With the top position currently held by the Ola S1, something sporty-looking like the Creon should allow TVS to put up a strong fight for top position.



TVS Creon e-scooter concept

The teaser image showcases four vertically stacked square lamps that correspond with the headlamp of the Creon. As a concept, the e-scooter features sporty lines with a futuristic design approach with a twin-spar aluminium frame.

Lastly, the unveiling of the new e-scooter will be held in Dubai, and the venue for the event could be the Burj Khalifa because of the subtle resemblance to the structure in the teaser.