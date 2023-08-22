TVS Creon-Based Electric Scooter To Be Unveiled Tomorrow; Here’s What We Know So Far

After weeks of teasing us, TVS is ready to unveil its latest electric scooter in Dubai tomorrow. It is likely to be based on the TVS Creon Concept, showcased at 2018 Auto Expo. The latest teaser shows a close-up of the digital instrument cluster that has the word ‘Xonic’ written on it, hinting at the fact that the new scooter will likely be called Xonic, or the riding mode chosen could be called Xonic. The other important bit is the fact that the speedometer is seen sharply climbing, indicating that the scooter could have a top speed of 105 kmph and expect the range to be around 100 km mark on full charge.

The new teaser videos gives us a glimpse of the front apron of the electric scooter and the profile as well. In the first video, one can see the four LED lights stacked vertically, along with sharp panels that form the front apron. There is no word about specifications, range and other technical details so far.

The new TVS model will be rich in features and we expect it to be more performance-oriented than the iQube. We have already seen that the scooter will get full TFT screen along with a futuristic design, that includes four LED lamps that work as the headlight console.

The company hinted that Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity features will be offered on the scooter. This could potentially allow riders to connect their smartphones to the scooter for additional functionality. Furthermore, a smartwatch was featured in last teaser, and the scooter is expected to have smartwatch-connected controls. Apart from the tech features, the teaser also gave a glimpse of the sleek LED indicators located at the rear.

We expect the scooter to be launched soon and priced at a premium, compared to the TVS iQube. The new TVS electric scooter will go up against the Ather 450X and the Ola S1 Pro.