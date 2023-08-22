Login

TVS Creon-Based Electric Scooter To Be Unveiled Tomorrow; Here’s What We Know So Far

TVS is all set to take the wraps off its new electric scooter tomorrow. Here is what we know about it so far.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

22-Aug-23 03:44 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • TVS to unveil new electric scooter tomorrow
  • It is likely to be based on the Creon concept
  • It will be rich in features and technology

After weeks of teasing us, TVS is ready to unveil its latest electric scooter in Dubai tomorrow. It is likely to be based on the TVS Creon Concept, showcased at 2018 Auto Expo. The latest teaser shows a close-up of the digital instrument cluster that has the word ‘Xonic’ written on it, hinting at the fact that the new scooter will likely be called Xonic, or the riding mode chosen could be called Xonic. The other important bit is the fact that the speedometer is seen sharply climbing, indicating that the scooter could have a top speed of 105 kmph and expect the range to be around 100 km mark on full charge. 

 

Also Read: TVS Teases New Electric Scooter

The new teaser videos gives us a glimpse of the front apron of the electric scooter and the profile as well. In the first video, one can see the four LED lights stacked vertically, along with sharp panels that form the front apron. There is no word about specifications, range and other technical details so far. 

 

Also Read: TVS Drops Yet Another Teaser For Its New Electric Scooter

The new TVS model will be rich in features and we expect it to be more performance-oriented than the iQube. We have already seen that the scooter will get full TFT screen along with a futuristic design, that includes four LED lamps that work as the headlight console.  

The company hinted that Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity features will be offered on the scooter. This could potentially allow riders to connect their smartphones to the scooter for additional functionality. Furthermore, a smartwatch was featured in last teaser, and the scooter is expected to have smartwatch-connected controls. Apart from the tech features, the teaser also gave a glimpse of the sleek LED indicators located at the rear.

 

We expect the scooter to be launched soon and priced at a premium, compared to the TVS iQube. The new TVS electric scooter will go up against the Ather 450X and the Ola S1 Pro. 

# TVS Electric scooter# TVS iQube# TVS Creon Concept

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki XL6
2020 Maruti Suzuki XL6
17,785 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 12.95 L
₹ 27,386/monthemi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.5
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
1,10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2012 Nissan Teana
6.9
0
10
2012 Nissan Teana
1,00,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2019 Ford EcoSport
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
2016 Volvo V40
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
2015 Audi A6
45,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Popular TVS Models

View All TVS Cars
TVS Ronin
TVS Ronin

₹ 1.49 - 1.69 Lakh

TVS Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus

₹ 60,334 - 63,234

TVS XL 100
TVS XL 100

₹ 43,041 - 54,160

TVS Apache RR 310
TVS Apache RR 310

₹ 2.65 Lakh

TVS Radeon
TVS Radeon

₹ 59,925 - 74,966

TVS Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160

₹ 1.18 - 1.25 Lakh

TVS Ntorq 125
TVS Ntorq 125

₹ 77,106 - 1.03 Lakh

TVS Raider
TVS Raider

₹ 95,219 - 1.02 Lakh

TVS Jupiter
TVS Jupiter

₹ 68,571 - 85,866

TVS Sport
TVS Sport

₹ 60,130 - 66,493

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

₹ 1.24 - 1.32 Lakh

TVS Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus

₹ 71,205 - 73,955

TVS Apache RTR 180
TVS Apache RTR 180

₹ 1.31 Lakh

TVS Jupiter 125
TVS Jupiter 125

₹ 78,175 - 85,075

TVS Scooty Zest 110
TVS Scooty Zest 110

₹ 67,016 - 68,693

TVS iQube
TVS iQube

₹ 1.66 - 1.68 Lakh

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

₹ 1.4 - 1.45 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Volvo C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Honda Elevate
Honda Elevate

₹ 11 - 16 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 17, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Tata New Nexon
Tata New Nexon

₹ 8 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Keeway Benda LFS 700
Keeway Benda LFS 700

₹ 7.5 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Keeway Benda Dark Flag
Keeway Benda Dark Flag

₹ 6 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer

₹ 10 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

KTM 890 Duke
KTM 890 Duke

₹ 9 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

Hero Karizma XMR 210
Hero Karizma XMR 210

₹ 1.5 - 2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 29, 2023

Royal Enfield New Bullet 350
Royal Enfield New Bullet 350

₹ 1.6 - 1.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 30, 2023

CFMoto 400GT
CFMoto 400GT

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Harley-Davidson LiveWire
Harley-Davidson LiveWire

₹ 20.5 - 20.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

TVS Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310

₹ 2.2 - 2.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 6, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • TVS Creon-Based Electric Scooter To Be Unveiled Tomorrow; Here’s What We Know So Far
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touchs
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn