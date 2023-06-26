  • Home
TVS Apache RTX Trademark Filed In India

Sundaram Clayton Limited, a company under the TVS Group, has filed a trademark for the name TVS Apache RTX in India.
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
26-Jun-23 06:44 PM IST
TVS-Apache-RTR-160-Detail-Rear-Suspension.jpg
Highlights
  • Sundaram Clayton Ltd. filed a trademark for 'TVS Apache RTX' in India
  • The Apache RTX could be the name of a new variant, new motorcycle or a new technology
  • TVS also filed a patent for a new cruiser earlier this year

Sundaram Clayton Limited, an auto components manufacturer under the TVS Group, has filed a trademark for ‘TVS Apache RTX’ in India. It could be a trademark for a new Apache motorcycle variant and the thing to notice is that RTX could be a trademark for a naked-sport motorcycle in the ‘Apache’ range, considering the faired motorcycle comes under the ‘RR’ range. There have been talks about TVS working on a naked-sport version of its successful Apache RR 310 model. 

Also Read: TVS Apache RR 310 Showcased In A New ‘Miami Blue’ Colour 

 

At the same time, the ‘RTX’ brand name could also be the start of a new range of motorcycles, probably a new adventure bike or a new cruiser motorcycle for which a patent was filed earlier, and which is said to have a big engine. Although, there is no confirmed displacement yet. 

 

Also Read: TVS Apache RTR 160 2V Review: In Pictures 

 

But what also needs to be understood is that Sundaram Clayton Limited is a components manufacturer. And RTX could also be the name of a new technology or a new feature or some such thing, which will be offered on TVS’ Apache range of motorcycles. 

TVS is working on multiple products and over the next year, one can see quite a few launches coming from the company. But as far as the mystery of the Apache RTX is concerned, it will only be solved in due time.  

