TVS Raider Super Squad Editions Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 98,919

TVS has launched the Marvel Super Squad editions of its Raider 125 cc motorcycle
By Jafar Rizvi

2 mins read

11-Aug-23 01:25 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • This new edition is inspired by two Marvel superheroes: Black Panther and Iron Man
  • Apart from the Super Squad edition, the motorcycle is available in three versions: SX, split-seat, and single-seat
  • The Marvel Super Squad edition is available at all TVS outlets

TVS Motor Company has introduced a special version of its Raider 125 cc motorcycle called the TVS Raider Super Squad Edition. This new edition takes inspiration from two Marvel superheroes: Black Panther and Iron Man. The price for this special edition starts at Rs. 98,919 (ex-showroom) and can now be found at all TVS Motor outlets.

The TVS Raider Super Squad Edition gets the same 124.8 cc air-cooled engine that produces 11.22 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 11.2 Nm at 6,000 rpm. It comes with a 5-speed gearbox and can accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in 5.9 seconds. Apart from the latest Super Squad edition, the motorcycle is available in three versions: SX, split-seat, and single-seat. It offers four colour options: Fiery Yellow, Striking Red, Blazing Blue, and Wicked Black. The SX variant costs Rs. 101,570, while the split-seat and single-seat models are priced at Rs. 96,219 and Rs. 95,219, respectively (all prices ex-showroom).

 

Also Read: New TVS Apache Motorcycle Launch Details Announced

 

Commenting on the launch, Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President (Marketing) – Commuters and Corporate Brand & Dealer Transformation, said, "The launch of TVS Raider Super Squad Edition with two iconic Marvel characters marks another step in our successful collaboration journey with Marvel. TVS Raider has received an overwhelming response, especially from Gen Z, since its launch in 2021. This Offering will further build brand love for TVS Raider."

On the feature front, The TVS Raider 125 comes equipped with TVS's 'SmartXonnect' technology and a 5-inch TFT console. The console connects the rider with the motorcycle through an exclusive mobile app.

 

Also Read: TVS Motor Company Registers 17% Growth In Domestic Sales Over July 2023

 

In terms of its cycle parts, the Raider comes with telescopic suspension at the front and a 5-step adjustable monoshock at the rear. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels and has the option of a 240-mm disc brake in the front and a 130-mm drum brake at the back. The Raider has a kerb weight of 123 kg and a saddle height of 780 mm.

 

Also Read: TVS Launches Jupiter SmartXonnect TM Drum Variant At Rs 84,468

Although this is not the first time TVS has collaborated with Marvel, a few years ago, they released special editions of the NTorq 125 scooter featuring Captain America, Iron Man, and Black Panther designs that represented the superheroes on the 125 cc scooter.

