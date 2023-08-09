  • Home
New TVS Apache Motorcycle Launch Details Announced

The new TVS motorcycle will be launched on September 6, 2023, and is likely to be the TVS Apache RTR 310.
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
09-Aug-23 04:50 PM IST
TVS-Apache-Teaser-m1.jpg
Highlights
  • TVS Apache RTR 310 launch on September 6
  • New streetfighter based on Apache RR 310
  • Price expected under Rs. 2.5 lakh (Ex-showroom)

A teaser released by TVS Motor Company mentions location coordinates which we believe will be the launch venue, which point to the Democracy Monument, Bangkok, Thailand. The launch teaser is accompanied by the hashtag “RestlessToPlay” which we believe could be the upcoming TVS Apache RTR 310, which is to be launched on September 6, 2023. Although TVS has not released the name of the new motorcycle, the upcoming Apache RTR 310 is expected to be a naked street model based on the TVS Apache RR 310.

 

Also Read: TVS Raider 125 Marvel Super Squad Edition Teased

 

TVS Motor Company is getting ready to launch the new TVS Apache RTR 310 on September 6.TVS

