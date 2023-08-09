New TVS Apache Motorcycle Launch Details Announced

A teaser released by TVS Motor Company mentions location coordinates which we believe will be the launch venue, which point to the Democracy Monument, Bangkok, Thailand. The launch teaser is accompanied by the hashtag “RestlessToPlay” which we believe could be the upcoming TVS Apache RTR 310, which is to be launched on September 6, 2023. Although TVS has not released the name of the new motorcycle, the upcoming Apache RTR 310 is expected to be a naked street model based on the TVS Apache RR 310.

