TVS Apache RTR 310 Vibrations And Throttle Lag Issues Attended Through Service Camp

If you or your close friend owns a TVS Apache RTR 310, chances are his/her motorcycle is facing issues with vibrations at high speeds and throttle lag. If that be the case, according to an online report, TVS recently conducted a CareCraft service camp in Bangalore where owners of Apache RTR 310s were called to address the concerns.

The Apache RTR 310 is the flagship street naked in the TVS Apache series, and while it packs a punch in terms of performance, ride dynamics and features, the motorcycle tends to transmit a good load of vibrations that are emitted from the engine to the handlebar and seat, after exceeding the 70 kmph mark. The intensity of the vibration in some cases only gets further amplified with the increase in speed. In addition to that, there is also the concern of a lag in the throttle input as it tends to stay on for a moment, even after rolling off it. Both these concerns, although minor, do impact the ride experience, affecting the ride experience and safety.

At the CareCraft camp, TVS has addressed the vibration concern by replacing the seat cushion for the rider which is in contact with the fuel tank and installed new heavier handlebar dampers to absorb the vibrations more effectively. As for the throttle lag issue, a revised ECU map was installed and the routing for the throttle cables was checked and corrected.

We tried to get in touch with TVS for more information on the service camp activities but haven’t received any response so far. We do hope that TVS conducts similar camps in other cities as well to address the concerns faced by the Apache RTR 310 owners.