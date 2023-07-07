TVS Racing Launches Apache Racing Experience - GP Championship In India

TVS Racing is all set to establish a new standard in customer experiential with the launch of the TVS Apache Racing Experience - GP Championship in India. With a history spanning over four decades, TVS Racing has been promoting talent and providing platforms across the country for racing enthusiasts to experience the thrill of racing in a safe and controlled circuit. The introduction of the TVS Apache Racing Experience (ARE) GP Championship aims to make racing accessible to TVS Apache owners and showcase the track capabilities of their motorcycles in an engaging yet safe environment.

The ARE GP Championship is an extension of the TVS Apache Racing Experience (ARE), which was first launched in 2007. The program serves as a platform for TVS Apache riders to gain valuable experiences and opportunities under the guidance of TVS Racing champion riders and instructors. The first season of the ARE GP Championship will engage over 1,000 customers in 20 cities.

The initial experiences of the championship will be held in Vadodara (July 15, 2023), Surat (July 16, 2023), and Hyderabad (July 16, 2023). The TVS Apache Racing Experience - GP Cup is a championship program curated for all TVS Apache owners, expanding the TVS Apache Racing Experience (ARE) program in line with the Track to Road philosophy of TVS Racing.

The top three riders from each city will have the opportunity to compete on the TVS One Make Championship race-spec motorcycles in the final round. Spanning across 20 cities, the championship has been divided into three categories based on the models of TVS Apache motorcycles owned: Category 1 includes owners of TVS Apache RTR 160 and TVS Apache RTR 180, Category 2 consists of owners of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, and Category 3 comprises owners of TVS Apache RR 310.

During the championship, participants will undergo full-day training, theory sessions, and practical track sessions facilitated by experts from TVS Racing. The training will be delivered by accomplished riders such as Aishwarya Pissay, the FIM Baja Rally world cup winner, Jagan Kumar, a 10-time national champion in India, Vorapong Malahuan, the winner of the 2022 TVS Asian One Make Championship, and KY Ahamed, who will share their knowledge and expertise on track racing tips and techniques.

One winner from each city per category will be selected for the final round scheduled for January 2024. The shortlisted participants for the final round will have the opportunity to race on the TVS One Make Championship Race Spec motorcycles, namely the TVS Apache RTR 200 and RR310 race spec machines. The ultimate winner of the championship will receive an all-expense-paid trip to witness the MotoGP in Malaysia, a wild card entry to two rounds of the TVS OMC RR310, and exclusive Petronas TVS Racing Merchandise.

To participate in the championship, TVS Apache owners can register on the official TVS Motor website and access further information regarding the championship's schedule in their city or a nearby track. Participation in the championship will occur using the customer's own motorcycle to ensure a complete experience.