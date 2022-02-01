Two-Wheeler Sales January 2022: Bajaj Motorcycle Sales Decline 16 Per Cent

Bajaj Auto has reported overall two-wheeler sales of 3,23,430 units in January 2022, registering a decline of 16 per cent over 3,84,936 units in the same month a year ago. In the domestic market, Bajaj despatched 1,35,496 two-wheelers in January 2022, registering a decline of 14 per cent over 1,57,404 units in January 2021. India's largest exporter of two-wheelers registered a 17 per cent decline in overseas sales in January 2022. In all, Bajaj Auto despatched 1,87,934 two-wheelers to overseas markets in the month, compared to 2,27,532 two-wheeler exports in the same month a year ago.

Also Read: Bajaj Auto Net Profit Declines 22 Per Cent In Q3 FY 2022

Bajaj Auto has announced a new EV manufacturing facility recently, to ramp up EV production in the months ahead.

Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market remained flat, with 14,160 units in January 2022, with a 6 per cent growth over sales of 13,353 units in the same month a year ago. Commercial vehicle exports of Bajaj were reported at 25,853 units, a 6 per cent decline over 26,910 units in the same month a year ago.

Also Read: Bajaj Auto Reports Highest Exports In A Calendar Year In 2021

Total volumes in the domestic market declined 12 per cent, while overall volumes in January 2022, including two-wheelers and commercial vehicles, declined 15 per cent to 3,63,443 units.

Total volumes of Bajaj, including motorcycles and commercial vehicles in the domestic market, registered a 12 per cent decline to 1,49,656 units in January 2022, compared to 1,70,757 units in the same month a year ago. Overall exports declined by 16 per cent to 2,13,787 units in January 2022, compared to 2,54,442 units in January 2021. Overall volumes in January 2022 are reported at 3,63,443 units, a decline of 15 per cent from 4,25,199 units in January 2021.

Also Read: Bajaj Auto Sales In December 2021 Down 6 Per Cent

In the year-to-date sales volumes, from April 2021 to January 2022, Bajaj Auto's sales in the domestic market remained flat with 14,37,480 units, compared to 14,79,048 units in the same period a year ago. Exports in the same period (April 2021 to January 2022) however, reported a healthy growth of 27 per cent, compared to 14,64,149 units in the same period a year ago.

Overall commercial vehicle sales also grew an impressive 38 per cent during April 2021 to January 2022, with 3,94,030 units, compared to 2,85,252 units in the same period a year ago. Total sales, including domestic and export market volumes, reported a growth of 14 per cent during April 2021 to January 2022, at 36,95,225 units, compared to 32,28,449 units in the same month a year ago.