Two-Wheeler Sales October 2021: Royal Enfield Sales Decline 34%

Royal Enfield has reported sales numbers of 44,133 motorcycles for the month of October 2021, as against 66,891 motorcycles in the same month a year ago. The company recorded a 34 per cent decline in overall sales year-on-year, with domestic market sales alone taking a hit of 35 per cent. In the domestic market, Royal Enfield despatched 40,611 motorcycles in October 2021, compared to 62,858 motorcycles in the same month a year ago. Export volumes are still going strong, but here also overall export volumes slipped 13 per cent in October 2021, to 3,522 motorcycles, down from 4,033 motorcycles in October 2020.

(The race-prepped Continental GT-R650 is about 24 kg lighter than the stock motorcycle)

In October 2021, Royal Enfield marked its entry into motorsports with the Continental GT Cup 2021. The first round of the competition was concluded on 24th October 2021 at the Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore at the JK Tyre National Racing Championship (JKNRC). 20 racers competed on the Continental GT-R650, a track-spec version Continental GT 650, that has minimalistic, yet purpose-built performance modifications which offer an un-intimidating, agile and spirited performance on track. Round 2 of the competition is scheduled to take place at Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore between November 18 -21.

The RE Classic 350 has been the single-largest selling model for Royal Enfield for over 10 years now.

On the product front, Royal Enfield is expected to be working on a few new motorcycle models, the first being a cruiser version based on the Royal Enfield 650 Twins. Another new motorcycle model Royal Enfield is rumoured to be working on is a new touring motorcycle, called the Royal Enfield Scram, based on the current Royal Enfield Himalayan, but with a more tarmac-oriented personality. The 650 cc Royal Enfield cruiser is expected to be unveiled at the EICMA 2021 show in Milan, Italy at the end of November 2021.