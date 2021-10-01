Two-Wheeler Sales September 2021: Bajaj Sees 11 Per Cent Drop In Its Two-Wheeler Sales

Bajaj Auto released its sales figures for September 2021 and the company saw a drop of 11 per cent in its overall sales compared to September 2020. Bajaj despatched 361,036 two-wheelers last month, compared to 404,851 units in September 2020. Breaking it down further, the company sold 173,945 two-wheeler units domestically in September 2021, which is a 21 per cent drop compared to 219,500 units sold in September last year. The exports stayed flat, with 187,091 two-wheelers exported last month, compared to 185,351 units exported in September last year.

If we are to look at commercial vehicles, Bajaj saw a 99 per cent growth in domestic sales for September 2021, with 18,403 units despatched compared to 9,231 units despatched in September 2020. The exports of CVs saw a drop of 17 per cent, with 22,582 units exported last month, compared to 27,224 units exported in September last year. The overall sales of commercial vehicles grew 12 per cent, with 40,985 units sold in September 2021, in comparison to 36,455 units of CVs sold in September last year.

In terms of overall sales, the company despatched 402,021 units in September 2021, which is 9 per cent less than 441,306 units sold in September 2020. If we consider the overall two-wheeler sales for the time period of April-September 2021, Bajaj Auto sees a significant growth of 41 per cent, with 19,29,220 units despatched, in comparison to 13,64,394 units sold in April-September 2020 with an increase of 75 per cent in two-wheeler exports.

Similarly, the overall sales of commercial vehicles in the time period of April-September 2021 grew significantly by 68 per cent, where the domestic CV sales in the same time grew by a massive 105 per cent, from 27,684 units in April-September 2020 to 58,653 units in April-September 2021.