Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: Hero Motocorp Registers 26% Growth, Sells 5.74 Lakh Units

The company sold 574,930 units, marking a substantial 26 per cent growth compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

02-Nov-23 12:36 PM IST

Highlights

  • Motorcycle sales stood at 5,29,341 units
  • Scooter sales accounted for 45,589 units
  • Hero MotoCorp also observed a month-on-month growth of 7 per cent

Hero MotoCorp has revealed its sales numbers for October 2023. During last month, the company sold 574,930 units, marking a substantial 26 per cent growth compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year when they sold 454,582 units in October 2022. The brand's motorcycle sales stood at 5,29,341 units, while scooter sales accounted for 45,589 units.

Hero MotoCorp also observed a month-on-month growth of 7 per cent when compared to the 536,499 units sold in the previous month. The company's performance over the entire year (year-to-date FY'24) accounted for 3,344,030 units sold. In the motorcycle category alone, 3,099,029 units were sold, while scooters contributed an additional 2,45,001 units to this figure.

 

Also Read: New Hero Karizma XMR Deliveries Commenced In India

 

On the domestic front, Hero MotoCorp sold 5,59,766 units in October 2023. This marked a 26 per cent increase from the 442,825 units sold in October 2022. The year-to-date sales within India for FY'24 were 32,40,956 units, showcasing consistent growth compared to the previous fiscal year.

In the international market, exports accounted for 15,164 units in October 2023, up from 11,757 units in October 2022. The year-to-date export figures for FY'24 were 1,03,074 units, demonstrating the company's global reach and influence.

 

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Opens Hero Premia, Its First Premium Dealership In India

 

Hero MotoCorp attributes this remarkable performance to recent product launches in the premium segment and the ongoing festive season, indicating a positive outlook for future demand.

In addition to their sales success, the company celebrated a significant milestone in October 2023 by inaugurating 'Hero Premia,' their first premium dealership, located in Calicut, Kerala. This dealership will showcase Hero MotoCorp's range of premium products, which includes the newly launched flagship motorcycle Karizma XMR, Vida V1 scooters, and Harley-Davidson X440.

 

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

