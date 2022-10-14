Ultraviolette F77 Electric Motorcycle India Launch Date Revealed

Bengaluru-based Ultraviolette Automotive will launch its long-awaited F77 electric motorcycle in India on November 27, 2022. The F77’s launch comes over 2 years after the model was first revealed in late 2019 with the company in the ensuing period having made updates to the final product. The company recently commenced trial production of its performance-focused electric motorcycle with sales to initially commence in its hometown of Bengaluru.

Compared to the model revealed in 2019, the F77 gets a new battery pack with additional cells and safety features to minimise the risk of thermal runaways while improving on range. Speaking of range, the claimed figure is now expected to be close to 200 km from the initially promised 130-150 km. As with the bike unveiled in 2019, the production F77 will be powered by a BLDC motor developing 33 bhp and 90 Nm of torque. The manufacturer claims 0-60 kmph comes up in 2.8 seconds with 0-100 kmph coming up in 7.5 seconds. The top speed is rated at 147 kmph.

Ultraviolette recently commenced trial production of the F77 at its facility in Electronic City, Bangaluru

Other hardware offered on the motorcycle will include adjustable suspension with a USD fork up front and monoshock at the rear and a 320 mm front and 230 mm rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS. Also part of the package is selectable ride modes and regenerative braking.

Ultraviolette has said that it also plans to launch the F77 in the US and Europe as well with the company having recorded 70,000 bookings from 190 countries.