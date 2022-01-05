Ultraviolette F77 Electric Motorcycle Teased In Latest Video

Ultraviolette Automotive Private Limited has teased a latest video showcasing the upcoming Ultraviolette F77 electric sports bike. The high-performance electric motorcycle will be launched in the first half of 2022, and as the latest video shows, the bikes shown seem to be production ready. Just last month, the company had announced raising a new round of capital in its Series C funding, led by TVS Motor Company, and joined by Zoho Corporation, a technology company known for making web-based business tools. The undisclosed amount of funding will be used for production and commercial launch of the F77 electric sports bike.

The Ultraviolette F77 has a steel trellis frame and has a kerb weight of 157 kg

In a latest post on social media, Ultraviolette has shown a video giving us a glimpse of what the production model F77 will look like. From the video, we can see that the bike will get a dedicated mobile app, which will also be smart watch-enabled, and will be loaded with features. The F77 is India's first high-performance electric motorcycle with a 0-60 kmph claimed acceleration timing of 2.9 seconds, and a top speed of 140 kmph. With a claimed range of 150 km, the F77 is a smart and connected electric motorcycle with remote diagnostics, over-the-air (OTA) updates, regenerative braking, multiple ride modes, bike tracking, ride diagnostics and several other features.

A TFT screen on the Ultraviolette F77 offers smartphone connectivity, remote diagnostics and a long list of features

The first batch of the Ultraviolette F77 will be rolled out in the first half of 2022, and from all indications, the company seems to be ready with its first production models of the electric motorcycle. The company has been rigorously testing the F77 across different terrains in the country, to validate the motorcycle's drivetrains, chassis and battery capability using several quantitative and qualitative parameters. The company is currently in the final stages of testing and will commence production of the F77 in the first half of 2022.