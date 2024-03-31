Upcoming Ather Rizta Details Revealed Before Launch

The all-new family-oriented Ather Rizta electric scooter is set to be officially launched on April 6, on the Ather Community Day. Now, before the launch, the brand has revealed a few details of the scooter through a video on Instagram. The video showcases a camouflaged Rizta with the underseat storage opened, showing the space on offer. The storage area has a deep and wide cavity, capable of accommodating a half-face helmet, a few groceries, a bag, a lunchbox and a few more items, confirming the main underseat storage will provide ample storage space.

Also Read: Ather Rizta Electric Scooter Pre-Bookings Commences Ahead Of Launch On April 6

In addition to the main storage compartment, there is also a small storage area by the seat's hinge for stowing small items like a wallet/purse or other knick-knacks. Considering Ather has notably highlighted the Rizta’s long and wide seat in previous posts, one can also expect a wireless charging pad or a USB charging port to be provided in the second storage area.

Other details include a spacious flat floor space, 12-inch 5-spoke wheels and a disc-drum setup for the brakes. Ather seems to have opted for a disc-drum arrangement unlike an all-disc setup on the 450X, to keep the costs in check and also keep the brake bite on the softer side considering it’s a family scooter. And lastly, also because the performance of the Rizta is likely to not be as potent as the 450X.

Also Read: Ather Offers Glimpse Of Rizta E-Scooter’s Touchscreen In New Promo Video

Apart from that, the Rizta will be suspended by a telescopic fork setup at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The scooter will ride on MRF Zapper tyres, the same as the ones on the other 450 models. The scooter will be equipped with a colour TFT display, most likely the same one from the 450X. So it would be safe to assume that it will feature Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation and some more features.

Once launched, the Ather Rizta will compete against the TVS iQube in the EV segment and the Jupiter 125 in the internal combustion family scooter space.

Source