Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Jawa 350KTM New RC 390Royal Enfield Himalayan 450TVS Apache RTR 160 4VRoyal Enfield Meteor 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Activa 125 FI vs Ntorq 125 Activa 6G vs JupiterJupiter vs Activa 125Pulsar RS 200 vs Karizma ZMRApache RR 310 vs Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ampere NXGHarley Davidson Nightster X440Honda Forza 350Triumph Daytona 660Honda CRF300L
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Upcoming Ather Rizta Details Revealed Before Launch

The upcoming electric scooter will feature a big underseat storage space along with a second underseat compartment
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 31, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Upcoming Ather Rizta details revealed
  • Gets two underseat storage compartments
  • Equipped with disc-drum setup from braking

The all-new family-oriented Ather Rizta electric scooter is set to be officially launched on April 6, on the Ather Community Day. Now, before the launch, the brand has revealed a few details of the scooter through a video on Instagram. The video showcases a camouflaged Rizta with the underseat storage opened, showing the space on offer. The storage area has a deep and wide cavity, capable of accommodating a half-face helmet, a few groceries, a bag, a lunchbox and a few more items, confirming the main underseat storage will provide ample storage space.

 

Also Read: Ather Rizta Electric Scooter Pre-Bookings Commences Ahead Of Launch On April 6

In addition to the main storage compartment, there is also a small storage area by the seat's hinge for stowing small items like a wallet/purse or other knick-knacks. Considering Ather has notably highlighted the Rizta’s long and wide seat in previous posts, one can also expect a wireless charging pad or a USB charging port to be provided in the second storage area.

Other details include a spacious flat floor space, 12-inch 5-spoke wheels and a disc-drum setup for the brakes. Ather seems to have opted for a disc-drum arrangement unlike an all-disc setup on the 450X, to keep the costs in check and also keep the brake bite on the softer side considering it’s a family scooter. And lastly, also because the performance of the Rizta is likely to not be as potent as the 450X.

 

Also Read: Ather Offers Glimpse Of Rizta E-Scooter’s Touchscreen In New Promo Video

 

Apart from that, the Rizta will be suspended by a telescopic fork setup at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The scooter will ride on MRF Zapper tyres, the same as the ones on the other 450 models. The scooter will be equipped with a colour TFT display, most likely the same one from the 450X. So it would be safe to assume that it will feature Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation and some more features.

Once launched, the Ather Rizta will compete against the TVS iQube in the EV segment and the Jupiter 125 in the internal combustion family scooter space.

 

Source

# Ather Rizta# Ather Rizta Electric Scooter# Rizta seat storage# Rizta family electric scooter# Bikes# Electric Two-wheelers# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, New Delhi
8.4
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 29,065 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra Thar, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra Thar
  • 19,398 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13.5 Lakh
₹ 28,556/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8.25 Lakh
₹ 17,444/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra XUV300, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra XUV300
  • 25,279 km
  • Diesel
  • AMT
Rs. 10 Lakh
₹ 21,152/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 9,746 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 16.35 Lakh
₹ 36,618/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV300, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.5
2022 Mahindra XUV300
  • 27,200 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 10.9 Lakh
₹ 23,056/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.7
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 20,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.25 Lakh
₹ 9,519/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2017 Honda City, New Delhi
7.5
2017 Honda City
  • 49,783 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 14,558/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi

Popular Ather Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Honda Elevate, City Now Get 6 Airbags As Standard; Prices Hiked Across Model Range
Honda Elevate, City Now Get 6 Airbags As Standard; Prices Hiked Across Model Range
Streamer IShowSpeed Gets A Lamborghini Huracan With Special Cristiano Ronaldo Livery
Streamer IShowSpeed Gets A Lamborghini Huracan With Special Cristiano Ronaldo Livery
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N eN1 Touring Cup Car Revealed
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N eN1 Touring Cup Car Revealed
Audi Recalls e-Tron GT Models Over Potential Battery Fire Risk
Audi Recalls e-Tron GT Models Over Potential Battery Fire Risk
TVS Racing To Sponsor Kush Maini For His Formula 2 Drive
TVS Racing To Sponsor Kush Maini For His Formula 2 Drive
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Sales Cross 6 Crore Mark In India
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Sales Cross 6 Crore Mark In India
Toyota Completes Acquisition Of Primearth EV Energy From Panasonic; Renames It Toyota Battery
Toyota Completes Acquisition Of Primearth EV Energy From Panasonic; Renames It Toyota Battery
Ferrari F167 Spotted Testing; The 812 Successor's Design Direction Become Clearer
Ferrari F167 Spotted Testing; The 812 Successor's Design Direction Become Clearer
Honda Sahara 300 ADV Unveiled As A Successor To The XRE 300
Honda Sahara 300 ADV Unveiled As A Successor To The XRE 300
Haarsh Limbachiyaa Brings Home The Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift Worth Rs. 1.32 Crore
Haarsh Limbachiyaa Brings Home The Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift Worth Rs. 1.32 Crore
Ather Rizta Electric Scooter Pre-Bookings Commences Ahead Of Launch On April 6
Ather Rizta Electric Scooter Pre-Bookings Commences Ahead Of Launch On April 6
Ather Offers Glimpse Of Rizta E-Scooter’s Touchscreen In New Promo Video
Ather Offers Glimpse Of Rizta E-Scooter’s Touchscreen In New Promo Video
Top 10 Upcoming Two-Wheelers In 2024
Top 10 Upcoming Two-Wheelers In 2024
Ather To Introduce 'Biggest OTA Update Yet' At Community Day Event On April 6
Ather To Introduce 'Biggest OTA Update Yet' At Community Day Event On April 6
Ather Rizta Electric Scooter To Be Launched On April 6
Ather Rizta Electric Scooter To Be Launched On April 6
c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved