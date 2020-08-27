New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Upcoming BMW R 18 Cruiser Custom Unveiled

Ahead of the BMW R 18 cruiser's official launch, a custom-built R 18 modified by Berhhard Naumann has been unveiled.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The BMW Blechmann R 18 is a factory-commissioned one-off custom build

Highlights

  • The Blechmann R 18 is a custom build commissioned by BMW Motorrad
  • BMW Motorrad has yet to launch the R 18 cruiser
  • The BMW R 18 is expected to be launched in India in September 2020

BMW Motorrad has unveiled a factory-commissioned one-off custom version of the upcoming BMW R 18 cruiser. Called the Blechmann R 18, the bike has been built by renowned Austrian custom bike builder Bernhard Naumann, who goes by the nickname 'Blechmann' or 'Tin Man' due to his style of fabricating sheet metal in his bike builds. The latest BMW R 18 custom build follows the earlier BMW R 18 Dragster unveiled earlier this month, built by renowned custom motorcycle designer Roland Sands. Both these one-off custom builds seem to be a strategy to generate interest around the BMW R 18 cruiser, and to underscore the bike's customising potential.

Also Read: BMW R 18 Dragster Custom Designed By Roland Sands Unveiled

f6fj5kno

The BMW Blechmann R 18 is a factory-commissioned one-off custom build of the upcoming BMW R 18 cruiser

The latest build is dominated by the hand-crafted half-fairing, and a somewhat cafe racer-type chopped styling. The solo saddle is again a fashionable hand-stitched brown leather pad with retro-style buckles, and the face bears a radical new design with custom headlights boasting a kidney-shaped design element, complemented by a sleek black paint job and BMW Motorrad's iconic white pin stripes. The fuel tank seems to have been reworked as well and is now narrower and sleeker. According to Naumann, it took him and his team 450 hours to complete the build.

Also Read: All You Need To Know About The BMW R 18

me5ltof4

The BMW Blechmann R 18 has been built by Austrian custom builder Bernhard Naumann

0 Comments

The Blechmann R 18 is built around the stock 1,802 cc boxer twin, air and oil cooled engine which puts out 91 bhp of maximum power at 4,750 rpm and a massive 157 Nm of peak torque at just 3,000 rpm. The R 18 gets a 6-speed gearbox and the power is transmitted to the rear wheel via a final belt drive, instead of a traditional chain or shaft drive. The BMW R 18 will be launched in India sometime within the next month and is expected to be priced at around ₹ 18 lakh, with two variants on offer.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Final Teaser Released Ahead Of Global Debut In September 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Final Teaser Released Ahead Of Global Debut In September
New Honda Motorcycle Launch Live Updates; Prices, Images, Features, Specifications New Honda Motorcycle Launch Live Updates; Prices, Images, Features, Specifications
McLaren Confirms New Hybrid Platform; First Model Expected In 2021 McLaren Confirms New Hybrid Platform; First Model Expected In 2021
Kia Sonet GT-Line Spotted At Dealership Yard; Launch In September Kia Sonet GT-Line Spotted At Dealership Yard; Launch In September
Upcoming BMW R 18 Cruiser Custom Unveiled Upcoming BMW R 18 Cruiser Custom Unveiled
Tom Cruise Back In Latest Mission Impossible Movie With Another Motorcycle Stunt Tom Cruise Back In Latest Mission Impossible Movie With Another Motorcycle Stunt
Over 100 COVID-19 Cases Across US Linked To Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Over 100 COVID-19 Cases Across US Linked To Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Royal Enfield Classic 500 Tribute Black Announced For The UK Royal Enfield Classic 500 Tribute Black Announced For The UK
Renault's Upcoming Subcompact SUV Spied Ahead Of India Debut Renault's Upcoming Subcompact SUV Spied Ahead Of India Debut
Triumph Trident: What We Know So Far Triumph Trident: What We Know So Far
"Two-Wheelers Merit A GST Rate Revision," Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
2021 Porsche Panamera Facelift Unveiled 2021 Porsche Panamera Facelift Unveiled
Mahindra and REE Automotive Sign an MoU To Co-Develop Electric Commercial Vehicles Mahindra and REE Automotive Sign an MoU To Co-Develop Electric Commercial Vehicles
F1 Adds 4 New Rounds To 2020 Calendar With Turkey & Bahrain; Season To Conclude With 17 Races F1 Adds 4 New Rounds To 2020 Calendar With Turkey & Bahrain; Season To Conclude With 17 Races
2020 Honda Jazz BS6: What's New? 2020 Honda Jazz BS6: What's New?
Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
New Mahindra Thar Review; SUV Tested Off-Road Too
New Mahindra Thar Review; SUV Tested Off-Road Too
Renault's Upcoming Subcompact SUV Spied Ahead Of India Debut
Renault's Upcoming Subcompact SUV Spied Ahead Of India Debut
Do You Like The Grille On The New Mahindra Thar?
Do You Like The Grille On The New Mahindra Thar?
Kia Sonet: Variants Explained In Detail
Kia Sonet: Variants Explained In Detail
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities