BMW R 18 Cruiser To Be Launched In India Next Month

BMW Motorrad will be launching the BMW R 18 cruiser in India in September 2020. The company has a model on display at its dealership in Delhi, for gauging audience interest. The motorcycle was listed on the company website back in April 2020 and BMW Motorrad dealerships had begun taking bookings for ₹ 1 lakh as well. BMW will launch two variants of the R 18 - First Edition and Standard. The BMW R 18 is a beautiful cruiser with neat, flowing lines and old-school charm.

(The 1,802 cc air-and-oil cooled boxer engine makes 91 bhp at 4,750 rpm, 157 Nm at 3,000 rpm)

The design inspiration for the R 18 comes from the BMW R5, which was in production in late 1930s.The beautifully chromed engine, the exposed shaft drive and the hidden cantilever monoshock at the rear (to give it a hard-tail look) and beautifully done exhaust pipes with fish-tail tips along with the old-school valve covers and the round LED headlamp and the wire spoke wheels.

(The instrument console is an analogue clock with a small digital display. Three riding modes - Rain, Roll and Rock, are offered.)

The motorcycle gets a 1,802 cc boxer-twin engine, where the heads jut out of the sides of the motorcycle. The engine is air-cooled as well as oil-cooled and it makes 91 bhp of peak power at 4,750 rpm and a massive 157 Nm of maximum torque at just 3,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox and employs a final shaft drive instead of a chain drive or a belt drive. One can also opt for a low-speed reverse gear as well.

(BMW will offer a variety of custom parts to riders for personalising their bikes according to individual tastes.)

One could see the famous German humour in the riding modes of the motorcycle. The R 18 gets a rain, rock and roll riding modes. The rain mode dials down on the power while rock and roll modes offer full power along with peppy throttle response and some wheel-spin as well. Apart from ABS, the motorcycle also gets motor slip regulation and automatic stability control.

We expect the BMW R 18 cruiser motorcycle to be priced at ₹ 18 lakh or so.

