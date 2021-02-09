Upcoming MG ZS Petrol SUV Spotted Testing In India Again

The 2021 MG ZS petrol SUV has been spotted testing again, and this time around, the car was caught on the camera by an enthusiast in Mumbai, Maharashtra. MG Motor India already sells the full-electric version of the compact SUV, which recently received an update for the 2021 model year, featuring some new additions, and you can read about them on the carandbike website. The company had announced at the 2020 Auto Expo that it also plans to launch the internal combustion engine (ICE) version of the SUV, and since then multiple prototypes have been spotted testing in India.

Now, the MG ZS petrol SUV is still heavily covered in camouflage, so, there is not much we can comment on its styling or design. That said, the company already sells the SUV in the global markets, and last year, Morris Garages also launched a mid-life facelift for the SUV in the UK.

Unlike the previous test mule, which came with alloy wheels similar to the UK-spec ZS, this test mule gets new multi-spoke alloys.

Visually, the India-spec MG ZS is likely to borrow its design and styling cues from the UK-spec car, which means it will get a new grille, revised projector headlamps with LED DRLs, a sporty bumper with a wide air dam and stylish foglamps with black accents. The SUV will get underbody and wheel arch cladding, along with roof rails, blacked-out exterior elements, and new LED taillamps among more. Unlike the model we saw last time, which came with alloy wheels similar to the UK-spec ZS, the test mule seen this time gets new multi-spoke alloys.

While the cabin is not visible in these images, the MG ZS SUV sold in the UK gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a restyled centre console and new features like 360-degree camera and navigation. The SUV will get a new flat-bottom multi-function steering, and possibly a sunroof as well, and MG Motor India will also offer its i-Smart connected car system.

The interior of the UK-spec ZS gets new carbon-fibre inserts, flat-bottom steering wheel and a larger touchscreen infotainment system

Engine options and other specification are still unknown, however, in the UK, the SUV is offered with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated motor that is tuned to develop 105 bhp and 150 Nm of peak torque, along with a hybrid version that gets a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, offering 108 bhp and 160 Nm of peak torque. However, it's possible the India spec model might get the same 141 bhp, 1.5-litre petrol engine that currently does duty on the Hector, which also comes with a mild hybrid system.

Source: IAB

