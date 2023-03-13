Upcoming Mini Countryman To Get Fully Electric Variant

  • Home
The car will be the very first Mini to be fully produced at the BMW Group plant in Leipzig
13-Mar-23
The latest generation of the Mini Countryman is stated to globally debut next year. A press release from BMW Group- its parent company has confirmed that the car will also receive a fully electric variant. The Countryman will also be the very first Mini to be fully produced at the BMW Group plant in Leipzig which is the same plant where the BMW 1 Series, BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé, and BMW 2 Series Active Tourer are manufactured.

"We are delighted to be able to hand over the first MINI "Made in Germany" to our customers in a CO2-neutral manner thanks to the plant's sustainable energy supply. In this way, the new all-electric MINI Countryman demonstrates what the brand stands for: electrified go-kart feeling and a strong focus on a minimal environmental footprint," said Stefanie Wurst, Head of MINI.

The new Countryman will be larger in proportions than its predecessor and will mostly share the same platform as the BMW X1 and iX1. The car will also likely feature additional space inside as the manufacturer claims that it used space-saving components while designing the car. Although the company hasn’t confirmed any technical details about the car, it is expected to come with similar mechanical components as the BMW iX1. 

The car will be available in three variants E, SE and JCW. The entry-level electric ‘E’ variant will reportedly feature a 54 kWh battery that produces 188 bhp, while the SE might be offered with a larger 64 kWh unit that will make 268 bhp. The car is expected to feature a range of up to 438 km. The car will also come with four-wheel drive, for both electric and combustion variants. The JCW variant will be available with both ICE and EV powertrains and will come with extra power along with some sporty cosmetic features over the other variants.

The pricing of the car is yet to be announced. We can expect more details to be revealed during its launch which will likely happen in February 2024.

