Upcoming Renault Kiger Spotted In New Brown Colour In Latest Spy Photos

The Renault Kiger subcompact SUV is all set to go on sale in India in the coming weeks. We have already told you that Renault dealers have started accepting unofficial pre-bookings for the SUV for a token of up to ₹ 25,000, and it has already staring reaching the showrooms. Now, a new set of photos have surfaced online revealing three units of the upcoming Kiger at the dealership yard, however, this time we get to see the SUV in a new, dual-tone brown shade with black roof, which is officially called Mahogany Brown.

In addition to this Mahogany Brown shade, the Renault Kiger will be offered in 5 other colours - Caspian Blue, Radiant Red, Moonlight Grey, Ice Cool White, and Planet Grey

Now, at the time of unveiling the new Renault Kiger, the company has said that the SUV will be offered in six colour options - Caspian Blue, Radiant Red, Moonlight Grey, Mahogany Brown, Ice Cool White, and Planet Grey. And all of them will get a two-tone option with Mystery Black Roof. Renault has already showcased the Caspian Blue and Radiant Red shades while unveiling the car, and recent spy shots have revealed models with the Moonlight Grey and Mahogany Brown colours as well. Ice Cool White and Planet Grey are the only two colours that are yet to be seen.

The new Renault Triber is based on the same CMF-A+ platform that underpins the Triber MPV, however, it's much closer to the recently launched Nissan Magnite. Now, visually it looks like an upscaled version of the Kwid, however, we do get to see premium features like LED projector headlamps, dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels, rugged-looking underbody and wheel arch cladding, and bold chrome details. The SUV also gets a set of usable silver roof rails, while at the rear, we see a sculpted tailgate, with C-shaped LED taillamps, large bumper cladding with reflectors and large faux skid plate.

The new Renault Kiger will get a set of usable silver roof rails, while at the rear, we see a sculpted tailgate, with C-shaped LED taillamps

Inside, the SUV will come with an 8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment display, a 7-inch digital instrument console, climate control, engine start-stop, steering mounted controls, Arkamays 3D sound system, wireless charging, rear AC vents with a 12-volt charging slot, dual-tone paint scheme, fabric upholstery and more.

The Renault Kiger will borrow its engine options from its Japanese cousin, the Nissan Magnite, which includes a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol, and a 1.0-litre three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol. While the former is tuned to make 98 bhp and 160 Nm of peak torque, the latter churns out 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque. The engines will be paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox along with optional AMT for the naturally aspirated motor and CVT unit for the turbo petrol unit.

