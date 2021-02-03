Renault Kiger Unofficial Bookings Open; Reaches Dealership Ahead Of Launch

Renault India recently revealed the Kiger subcompact SUV in the country. It is the latest entrant in the highly competitive subcompact SUV segment, and is slated to go on sale next month. Ahead of its India launch, the SUV has now started arriving at dealerships. Moreover, select dealerships are now accepting bookings for the SUV for a token amount of ₹ 10,000 which is fully refundable. We reached out to Renault regarding the same, and the company has said that official bookings haven't begun yet.

Renault Kiger reaches dealership ahead of its India launch

The soon-to-be-launched Renault Kiger retains 80 per cent of the design theme from its concept model which was revealed last year. It is Renault's second car to be based on the CMF-A+ platform, after the Triber MPV. Specifically designed for India, the SUV will be made at the brand's facility in Tamil Nadu.

The Kiger subcompact SUV sports a signature grille with a 3D graphic finish, split LED headlamps with the LED DRLs, pronounced wheels arches, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, C-shaped LED taillights, rear skid plate, roof rails, a roof-mounted spoiler, and more. Inside, the SUV gets an 8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital instrument console, climate control, engine start-stop, steering mounted controls, Arkamays 3D sound system, wireless charging, rear AC vents with a 12-volt charging slot, dual-tone paint scheme, fabric upholstery and more.

At the rear, the Kiger SUV gets C-shaped LED tail lights and silver skid plate.

The Renault Kiger will borrow its engine options from its cousin Nissan Magnite SUV. It includes the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol and the 1.0-litre three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol. While the former is good for 98 bhp and 160 Nm of peak torque, the latter churns out a maximum power of 71 bhp against 96 Nm of peak torque. The engines will be paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox along with optional AMT and CVT units. However, the CVT version will be offered after the launch.

As for prices, the company will aim to launch the SUV at an aggressive price point. We expect the Kiger to be priced from ₹ 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom). When launched, it will take on the models like Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Toyota Urban Cruiser and its sibling, the Nissan Magnite.

