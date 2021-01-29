2021 Renault Kiger vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

The all-new Renault Kiger recently made its global debut in the production-spec version and the model looks exciting as the newest subcompact SUV in town. The new Kiger will be competing against a number of sub-4-metre SUVs in the segment, a hotly contested space at present with as many as nine contenders. Be rest assured, things are only going to get competitive from here on. The 2021 Renault Kiger is still a few weeks away from launch, and before the model hits the showroom floor, let's take a look at how it stacks up against its competition on paper in the segment.

Also Read: 2021 Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Makes Global Debut In India

Dimensions Renault Kiger Nissan Magnite Tata Nexon Hyundai Venue Kia Sonet Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Toyota Urban Cruiser Mahindra XUV300 Ford EcoSport Length 3991 mm 3994 mm 3993 mm 3995 mm 3995 mm 3995 mm 3995 mm 3995 mm 3998 mm Width 1750 mm 1758 mm 1811 mm 1770 mm 1790 mm 1790 mm 1790 mm 1821 mm 1765 mm Height 1600 mm 1572 mm 1606 mm 1605 mm 1642 mm 1640 mm 1640 mm 1627 mm 1647 mm Wheelbase 2500 mm 2500 mm 2498 mm 2500 mm 2500 mm 2500 mm 2500 mm 2600 mm 2519 mm Ground Clearance 205 mm 205 mm 209 mm 195 mm 205 mm 198 mm 198 mm 180 mm 200 mm Boot Capacity 405 Litres 336 Litres 350 Litres 350 Litres 392 Litres 328 Litres 328 Litres 257 Litres 352 Litres Wheel Size 16-inch 16-inch 16-inch 15-inch/16-inch 15-inch/16-inch 16-inch 16-inch 16-inch/17-inch 15-inch/16-inch

Dimensions

Nearly all SUVs are identical in terms of length with the exception of the Ford EcoSport that's the longest and the tallest amidst its rivals. The Renault Kiger is the shortest here at 3991 mm and also narrower than all of its rivals. Meanwhile, the Tata Nexon and the Mahindra XUV300 are the widest cars and the latter gets the longest wheelbase in this class at 2600 mm. The nearly standard-wheelbase length is 2500 mm across the other Asian SUVs.

The Ford EcoSport is the longest and the tallest offering, while the Mahindra XUV300 gets the longest wheelbase

With respect to the boot capacity, the Renault Kiger is surprisingly the largest in the segment with 405 litres of storage space. It can be further expanded with the rear seats foldable. The Kia Sonet is a distant second at 392 litres, while the Magnite is substantially smaller with a capacity of 336 litres. The smallest boot though belongs to the XUV300 with a capacity of 257 litres.

Specifications Renault Kiger Nissan Magnite Tata Nexon Hyundai Venue Kia Sonet Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Toyota Urban Cruiser Mahindra XUV300 Ford EcoSport Engine 999 cc 3-Cyl NA / 999 cc 3-Cyl Turbo 999 cc 3-Cyl NA / 999 cc 3-Cyl Turbo 1198 cc 3-Cyl Turbo 1197 cc 4-Cyl NA / 998 cc 3-Cyl Turbo 1197 cc 4-Cyl NA / 998 cc 3-Cyl Turbo 1462 cc 4-Cyl NA 1462 cc 4-Cyl NA 1197 cc 3-Cyl Turbo 1496 cc 3-Cyl NA Max Power 71 bhp/98 bhp 71 bhp 6250 rpm /98 bhp @ 5000 rpm 118 bhp @ 5500 rpm 82 bhp @ 6000 rpm /118 bhp @ 6000 rpm 82 bhp @ 6000 rpm /118 bhp @ 6000 rpm 103 bhp @ 6000 rpm 103 bhp @ 6000 rpm 108 bhp @ 5000 rpm 120 bhp @ 6500 rpm Peak Torque 96 Nm @ 3500 rpm /160 Nm @ 3200 rpm 96 Nm @ 2800-3600 rpm /160 Nm @2200-4400 rpm 170 Nm @ 1750-4000 rpm 115 Nm @ 4200 rpm /172 Nm @ 1500-4000 rpm 115 Nm @ 4200 rpm /172 Nm @ 1500-4000 rpm 138 Nm @ 4400 rpm 138 Nm @ 4400 rpm 200 Nm @ 2000-3500 rpm 149 Nm @ 4500 rpm Transmission 5-Speed MT/AMT/CVT 5-Speed MT/CVT 6-Speed MT/AMT 5-Speed MT/6-Speed IMT/7-DCT 5-Speed MT/6-Speed IMT/7-DCT 5-Speed MT / 4-Speed TC 5-Speed MT / 4-Speed AT 6-Speed MT 5-Speed MT / 6-Speed AT Fuel Efficiency (ARAI Claimed) 20 kmpl (Turbo-MT) 20 kmpl (Turbo-MT)/17.7 kmpl (CVT) 17 kmpl 17.3 kmpl (MT) / 18.1 kmpl (IMT) / 18 kmpl (DCT) 18.4 kmpl (MT) / 18.2 kmpl (IMT)) / 18.3 kmpl (DCT) 17.03 kmpl (MT) / 18.76 kmpl (AT) 17.03 kmpl (MT) / 18.76 kmpl (AT) 17 kmpl (MT) 15.9 kmpl (MT) / 14.7 kmpl (AT)

Engines

It's interesting to note the healthy mix of naturally-aspirated and turbocharged engine options that this segment provides. The Renault Kiger is offered with the 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated and turbo petrol options, while Hyundai and Kia offer a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated and 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine options. Tata Motors only has the turbocharged 1.2-litre Revotron mill on sale, while Maruti Suzuki, Toyota and Ford are the large displacement warriors with 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engines. The Maruti and the Toyota are the only ones in the segment to get mild-hybrid technology.

That being said, the 1.0-litre NA mill on the Kiger and the Magnite is the least powerful with 71 bhp on tap, followed by the 1.2-litre unit with 82 bhp. The EcoSport makes the most with 120 bhp on offer. With respect to turbo power, the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue offer an identical 118 bhp. We must tell you that the Nexon, Sonet, Venue, EcoSport and the XUV300 are all offered with diesel engines as well.

Also Read: Renault Kiger: All You Need To Know

The Renault Kiger will also get an AMT unit with the 1.0-litre NA engine, making for a lower price point for the automatic version

Transmissions

There are also plenty of gearbox choices that this segment has to offer. The Renault Kiger is being offered with three transmission options that include the 5-speed manual that's common to both engines, while the naturally-aspirated unit gets an AMT, and the turbo gets a CVT automatic. Now, this does mean that Renault India is planning an aggressive positioning for the automatic version, which will start at a lower price point compared to the Magnite CVT.

The Nexon also gets an AMT here with its turbocharged engine. The Sonet and the Venue are more fun though with choices including the DCT and the IMT. Ford, Maruti and Toyota have chosen to opt for the conventional torque convertor with their 1.5-litre engines respectively that serves the purpose. The XUV300 is the only subcompact SUV here that does not get a petrol automatic, at least for now.

Fuel Efficiency

Renault has only revealed the fuel efficiency figure on the turbo manual that stands at 20 kmpl (ARAI certified). That makes it the most efficient in the segment alongside the Nissan Magnite that runs the same specifications. Nearly all other subcompact SUVs return in excess of 17 kmpl, but the EcoSport turns out to be the least efficient returning 15.9 kmpl on the manual and 14.7 kmpl on the automatic.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.