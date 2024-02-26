Upcoming Royal Enfield Classic 650 And Scram 650 Motorcycles Spied Testing
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on February 26, 2024
Highlights
- Both the Classic 650 and the Scram 650 have been spotted testing together.
- Both motorcycles are expected to be launched this year.
- Powered by Royal Enfield's 648 cc parallel-twin engine.
Royal Enfield has a plethora of products lined up for launch and two of the most highly anticipated models are the Classic 650 and the Scram 650. Both motorcycles have been spied testing together and we suspect both motorcycles will be launched this year. Both bikes have been undergoing testing for a while now.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Announces Plans Of Entering Turkey
The Royal Enfield Scram 650 test mule rides on what appears to be 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels
The Scram 650's chassis will be shared with the Interceptor 650, although the rear subframe seems to be slightly different. The fuel tank shape is also somewhat tear-drop shaped, going with the modern classic design elements, while the side panels feature two circular plates on each side, similar to design elements seen in scrambler-styled bikes of the ‘70s. The motorcycle will get the round digital console from the Himalayan 450. The Royal Enfield Scram 650 test mule rides on what appears to be 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels.
The Classic 650 continues to get similar styling as the Classic 350, albeit with a 650 cc engine and bigger dimensions. The test mule gets a regular telescopic fork and twin shock absorbers, twin-pod instrument console and silver finishing on the engine. Of course, the bike will have dual-channel ABS as standard.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Hunter 450 Spotted Testing Again, Launch Likely This Year
The Scram 650 gets the same round digital console as the Himalayan 450
Power on the Scram 650 and Classic 650 will come from the 648 cc parallel-twin engine tuned for 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Royal Enfield may tune the engine differently on either motorcycle.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest null
Related Articles
48 minutes ago
The Grand Finale in Bangalore was a rousing success as the event drew an unprecedented crowd of over 8000 spectators.
8 hours ago
Built to rival the Tesla Model 3, the BYD Seal, in AWD form, has a total power output of 523 bhp and 670 Nm of torque.
10 hours ago
This move is in line with the broader industry trend towards electric mobility and sustainable practices
10 hours ago
The Q2 now packs in Audi's Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster as standard and gets a new 8.8-inch touchscreen.
1 day ago
The new facility will have an annual capacity of 150,000 units and is expected to create 3,000-3,500 job opportunities locally
Actor Priya Mani’s new Mercedes-Benz GLC is finished in a Polar White shade
1 day ago
Suzuki has introduced the Jimny 5-Door variant in Indonesia, expanding its lineup after its debut in India earlier in 2023
1 day ago
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen faced a relatively subdued performance on harder tires, finishing fourth overall.
The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is now available in Europe
The Ferrari Purosangue is the brand's first SUV, which now arrives in India at Boopesh Reddy's Bren Garage
The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is now available in Europe
4 days ago
The Hero Mavrick 440 is priced from Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is the most expensive motorcycle from the brand, sharing its underpinnings with the Harley X440
5 days ago
The new CFMoto 450SR S is a rival to the Aprilia RS 457, as well as the Kawasaki Ninja 500, KTM RC 390, Honda CBR500R and the like in the segment
10 days ago
Turkish brand Motosiklet ve Bisiklet AS will be Royal Enfield’s official distributor in the country
17 days ago
The 2024 car&bike Awards celebrates the best of the best from the automobile industry, and it will be held on February 27.