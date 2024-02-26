Login

Upcoming Royal Enfield Classic 650 And Scram 650 Motorcycles Spied Testing

Is Royal Enfield readying for a double whammy? Two new 650 cc models, the Classic 650 and the Scram 650 have been spied testing together. Looks like 2024 will be yet another happening year for Royal Enfield.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 26, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Both the Classic 650 and the Scram 650 have been spotted testing together.
  • Both motorcycles are expected to be launched this year.
  • Powered by Royal Enfield's 648 cc parallel-twin engine.

Royal Enfield has a plethora of products lined up for launch and two of the most highly anticipated models are the Classic 650 and the Scram 650. Both motorcycles have been spied testing together and we suspect both motorcycles will be launched this year. Both bikes have been undergoing testing for a while now.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Announces Plans Of Entering Turkey

The Royal Enfield Scram 650 test mule rides on what appears to be 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels

 

The Scram 650's chassis will be shared with the Interceptor 650, although the rear subframe seems to be slightly different. The fuel tank shape is also somewhat tear-drop shaped, going with the modern classic design elements, while the side panels feature two circular plates on each side, similar to design elements seen in scrambler-styled bikes of the ‘70s. The motorcycle will get the round digital console from the Himalayan 450. The Royal Enfield Scram 650 test mule rides on what appears to be 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels.

 

The Classic 650 continues to get similar styling as the Classic 350, albeit with a 650 cc engine and bigger dimensions. The test mule gets a regular telescopic fork and twin shock absorbers, twin-pod instrument console and silver finishing on the engine. Of course, the bike will have dual-channel ABS as standard. 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Hunter 450 Spotted Testing Again, Launch Likely This Year

The Scram 650 gets the same round digital console as the Himalayan 450

 

Power on the Scram 650 and Classic 650 will come from the 648 cc parallel-twin engine tuned for 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Royal Enfield may tune the engine differently on either motorcycle. 

 

Image Source

# Bikes# Royal Enfield# Royal Enfield Scram 650# Royal Enfield Classic 650# Royal Enfield parallel-twin# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2023 Hyundai Tucson, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.9
2023 Hyundai Tucson
  • 14,734 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 27.85 Lakh
₹ 62,374/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Kia Seltos, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2020 Kia Seltos
  • 22,670 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13.45 Lakh
₹ 28,444/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 25,215 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 24.5 Lakh
₹ 51,823/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Honda Brio, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.6
2014 Honda Brio
  • 20,030 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 3.9 Lakh
₹ 8,735/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai i10, Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
7.3
2013 Hyundai i10
  • 41,489 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.45 Lakh
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
Used 2018 Honda Amaze, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.2
2018 Honda Amaze
  • 50,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5 Lakh
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV300, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.3
2019 Mahindra XUV300
  • 43,500 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 8.35 Lakh
₹ 17,656/month emi
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2021 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Honda City
  • 49,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 12.35 Lakh
₹ 27,660/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki XL6, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.1
2019 Maruti Suzuki XL6
  • 47,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 10.95 Lakh
₹ 23,156/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.5
2018 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
  • 33,410 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.9 Lakh
₹ 13,214/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest null

  • Related Articles

BigRock Motorsports Wins Inaugural Indian Supercross League
BigRock Motorsports Wins Inaugural Indian Supercross League
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

48 minutes ago

The Grand Finale in Bangalore was a rousing success as the event drew an unprecedented crowd of over 8000 spectators.

BYD Seal To Be Offered With Single- And Dual-Motor (AWD) Options In India
BYD Seal To Be Offered With Single- And Dual-Motor (AWD) Options In India
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

8 hours ago

Built to rival the Tesla Model 3, the BYD Seal, in AWD form, has a total power output of 523 bhp and 670 Nm of torque.

Hyundai Discontinues The i30 N And i20 N Hatchbacks In Europe
Hyundai Discontinues The i30 N And i20 N Hatchbacks In Europe
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

10 hours ago

This move is in line with the broader industry trend towards electric mobility and sustainable practices

Audi Q2 Gets Upgraded Infotainment System, More Safety Features For 2024
Audi Q2 Gets Upgraded Infotainment System, More Safety Features For 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

10 hours ago

The Q2 now packs in Audi's Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster as standard and gets a new 8.8-inch touchscreen.

VinFast Breaks Ground On EV Manufacturing Facility In India
VinFast Breaks Ground On EV Manufacturing Facility In India
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The new facility will have an annual capacity of 150,000 units and is expected to create 3,000-3,500 job opportunities locally

Actor Priya Mani Takes Delivery Of Her New Mercedes-Benz GLC Luxury SUV
Actor Priya Mani Takes Delivery Of Her New Mercedes-Benz GLC Luxury SUV
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Actor Priya Mani’s new Mercedes-Benz GLC is finished in a Polar White shade

Suzuki Introduces Jimny 5-Door Model in Indonesia
Suzuki Introduces Jimny 5-Door Model in Indonesia
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Suzuki has introduced the Jimny 5-Door variant in Indonesia, expanding its lineup after its debut in India earlier in 2023

Charles Leclerc Sets Fastest Time On Day 3 Of F1 Pre-Season Testing
Charles Leclerc Sets Fastest Time On Day 3 Of F1 Pre-Season Testing
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen faced a relatively subdued performance on harder tires, finishing fourth overall.

Made-In-India Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Launched In Europe
Made-In-India Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Launched In Europe
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is now available in Europe

First Ferrari Purosangue Performance SUV Delivered In India
First Ferrari Purosangue Performance SUV Delivered In India
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The Ferrari Purosangue is the brand's first SUV, which now arrives in India at Boopesh Reddy's Bren Garage

Made-In-India Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Launched In Europe
Made-In-India Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Launched In Europe
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is now available in Europe

Hero Mavrick 440 Deliveries All Set To Begin On April 15
Hero Mavrick 440 Deliveries All Set To Begin On April 15
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 days ago

The Hero Mavrick 440 is priced from Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is the most expensive motorcycle from the brand, sharing its underpinnings with the Harley X440

CFMoto 450SR S Launched In Europe To Rival New Aprilia RS 457
CFMoto 450SR S Launched In Europe To Rival New Aprilia RS 457
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 days ago

The new CFMoto 450SR S is a rival to the Aprilia RS 457, as well as the Kawasaki Ninja 500, KTM RC 390, Honda CBR500R and the like in the segment

Royal Enfield Announces Turkey Entry Plans; Appoints Official Distributor
Royal Enfield Announces Turkey Entry Plans; Appoints Official Distributor
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

10 days ago

Turkish brand Motosiklet ve Bisiklet AS will be Royal Enfield’s official distributor in the country

2024 car&bike Awards: India’s Most Credible Auto Awards To Be Held On February 27
2024 car&bike Awards: India’s Most Credible Auto Awards To Be Held On February 27
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 days ago

The 2024 car&bike Awards celebrates the best of the best from the automobile industry, and it will be held on February 27.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • null
  • null
  • Upcoming Royal Enfield Classic 650 And Scram 650 Motorcycles Spied Testing
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved