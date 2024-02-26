Upcoming Royal Enfield Classic 650 And Scram 650 Motorcycles Spied Testing

Royal Enfield has a plethora of products lined up for launch and two of the most highly anticipated models are the Classic 650 and the Scram 650. Both motorcycles have been spied testing together and we suspect both motorcycles will be launched this year. Both bikes have been undergoing testing for a while now.

The Royal Enfield Scram 650 test mule rides on what appears to be 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels

The Scram 650's chassis will be shared with the Interceptor 650, although the rear subframe seems to be slightly different. The fuel tank shape is also somewhat tear-drop shaped, going with the modern classic design elements, while the side panels feature two circular plates on each side, similar to design elements seen in scrambler-styled bikes of the ‘70s. The motorcycle will get the round digital console from the Himalayan 450. The Royal Enfield Scram 650 test mule rides on what appears to be 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels.

The Classic 650 continues to get similar styling as the Classic 350, albeit with a 650 cc engine and bigger dimensions. The test mule gets a regular telescopic fork and twin shock absorbers, twin-pod instrument console and silver finishing on the engine. Of course, the bike will have dual-channel ABS as standard.

The Scram 650 gets the same round digital console as the Himalayan 450

Power on the Scram 650 and Classic 650 will come from the 648 cc parallel-twin engine tuned for 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Royal Enfield may tune the engine differently on either motorcycle.

