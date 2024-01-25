Royal Enfield Hunter 450 Spotted Testing Again, Launch Likely This Year

The recently launched Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 marked a new chapter for the brand. The company introduced its new twin-spar frame and the Sherpa 450 engine with the Himalayan but that's just the beginning of a new lineup of models. The new 450 platform will spawn more offerings going forward, and the next will likely include a larger-hearted derivative of the Hunter 350. The motorcycle was spotted on test again recently, revealing more details about the upcoming roadster.

Also read: Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Launched In India At Rs 3.59 Lakh





The latest spy shots reveal telescopic forks at the front with fork gaiters, while the rear sports a mono-shock. As with the Himalayan 450, the upcoming Hunter 450 also drops the classic central round stop lamp in favour of the turn indicators housing the stop lamps. Also visible in the image is the saree guard and a disc brake at the rear. The test mule also featured a bash plate to protect the engine.



Also Read: Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Revealed: Motoverse Edition Priced At Rs. 4.25 Lakh



Speaking of the engine, the new Hunter 450 is set to feature the same liquid-cooled 450cc, single-cylinder mill as the Himalayan 450 though Royal Enfield could retune the unit for its application in the roadster. As with the Himalayan expect the unit to be paired with a 6-speed gearbox.



Also read: Royal Enfield Bobber 350 Spotted Testing Again; Launch Likely This Year



Royal Enfield has not confirmed if it'll be calling its new roadster, the Hunter 450, but we do expect the company to make an announcement later in the year. The bike is expected to arrive in the second half of 2024, and should help the manufacturer strengthen its position in the 350-500 cc segment.

Expect the upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 450 to be positioned below the Himalayan 450 with the model likely to be the most affordable of the upcoming 450 cc family. However expect it to share many elements with the new ADV such as the digital console with Bluetooth connectivity, dual-channel ABS, and more.

Image source