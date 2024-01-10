Login

Royal Enfield Bobber 350 Spotted Testing Again; Launch Likely This Year

The Royal Enfield Bobber 350, based on the Classic 350 has been spotted testing numerous times and here it is, once again! Looks close to being launched, probably this year itself.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on January 10, 2024

Story
  • Royal Enfield Bobber 350 spied testing again
  • It is based on the Classic 350
  • Likely to be launched in India later in 2024

Royal Enfield will soon add another model to its popular 350 cc motorcycle line-up with the Bobber 350. It has been spied testing numerous times and it is here once again. Not much changes from the older test mule, where it was seen with a floating seat, a pillion seat as an accessory and a taller handlebar. 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Hunter 350, Meteor 350 Stars In Upcoming Movie ‘Fighter’

 

The Bobber 350 is based on the current Classic 350. It gets a revised rear subframe in order for it to have the ‘bobber’ design, with the fender mounted on the swingarm. One can also notice that the rider footpegs have been moved further up. The test mule also seems to have a pannier mounted on the right side. 

The Bobber 350 will be based on the Royal Enfield Classic 350

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Trademarks Goan Classic 350 In India

 

The Bobber 350 will feature the same J-Series 349 cc single-cylinder engine making 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque as the other 350 cc models. It will be paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The suspension, braking setup, wheels, and instrumentation is also expected to be shared with the Classic 350 models. 

 

We expect the motorcycle to be launched this year, with chief rivals begin the Jawa Perak and the Jawa 42 Bobber. Expect the RE Bobber 350 to be positioned between the Classic 350 and the Meteor 350 in terms of pricing.

 

Image Source: EvoThrillOfRiding

# Royal Enfield# Royal Enfield Bobber# Bobber 350
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

  • Home
  • News
  • Royal Enfield Bobber 350 Spotted Testing Again; Launch Likely This Year
