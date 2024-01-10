Royal Enfield Bobber 350 Spotted Testing Again; Launch Likely This Year

Royal Enfield will soon add another model to its popular 350 cc motorcycle line-up with the Bobber 350. It has been spied testing numerous times and it is here once again. Not much changes from the older test mule, where it was seen with a floating seat, a pillion seat as an accessory and a taller handlebar.

The Bobber 350 is based on the current Classic 350. It gets a revised rear subframe in order for it to have the ‘bobber’ design, with the fender mounted on the swingarm. One can also notice that the rider footpegs have been moved further up. The test mule also seems to have a pannier mounted on the right side.

The Bobber 350 will be based on the Royal Enfield Classic 350

The Bobber 350 will feature the same J-Series 349 cc single-cylinder engine making 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque as the other 350 cc models. It will be paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The suspension, braking setup, wheels, and instrumentation is also expected to be shared with the Classic 350 models.

We expect the motorcycle to be launched this year, with chief rivals begin the Jawa Perak and the Jawa 42 Bobber. Expect the RE Bobber 350 to be positioned between the Classic 350 and the Meteor 350 in terms of pricing.

