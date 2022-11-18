VinFast VF6 and VF7 Electric SUVs Are Part Of Company's Global Ambitions

VinFast has broken out of Vietnam and has set up base in the US with it delivering its first electric car the VFe34 but to crack the US market it has needed SUVs. It launched the VF8 first. And that's why at the LA auto show last year, Vinfast showcased the VF6 and VF7 electric SUVs which went on sale in the North American continent just months ago.

It managed 24,000 reservations within 2 days of the launch. It has delivered the first 100 VF8 models and now the next batch will include a ramp of 5,000 cars which will be shipped to the US, Canada and Europe, starting in November 2022. Now, it will have more affordable VF6 and VF7 models in tow.

“The VinFast VF 6 and VF 7 have high-end interior and exterior design, luxurious interior space and advanced technology. With four electric car models that have been introduced in North America so far, covering B-C-D-E segments, each model is created for a specific customer with a unique style and high use value, VinFast is quickly becoming an electric vehicle manufacturer for everyone,” said Vinfast CEO, Le Thi Thu Thuy.

VF7 is a compact SUV which is slightly bigger than the VF6. It has a signature LED bar and dynamic curves. It provides up to 350 bhp in power with all-wheel-drive models. The VF6 is the more affordable model which has maximum output of 201 bhp and will be offered in just front-wheel-drive models.

Vinfast is also promising two additional benefits like advanced safety features and a 10-year unlimited mileage warranty on the battery of the vehicle.