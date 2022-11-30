  • Home
  • News
  • Vingroup, Gotion Start Building $275 Million Battery Plant In Vietnam

Vingroup, Gotion Start Building $275 Million Battery Plant In Vietnam

The factory in the central province of Ha Tinh will annually produce 30 million lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells, the company said in a statement.
authorBy Reuters
1 mins read
30-Nov-22 06:58 PM IST
Vingroup, Gotion Start Building $275 Million Battery Plant In Vietnam banner

VinES Energy Solutions, a unit of Vietnam's largest conglomerate Vingroup JSC and China's Gotion High-Tech, have commenced construction of a $275 million battery factory in the Southeast Asian country, Vingroup said on Friday.

The factory in the central province of Ha Tinh will annually produce 30 million lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells, the company said in a statement.

The cells will be used for electric vehicle batteries and energy storage systems, it said, adding that the factory is scheduled to start production in the third quarter of next year.

The factory will help meet the battery needs of VinFast, an electric vehicle production arm of Vingroup, it said.

VinFast said on Thursday it had struck a deal with U.S. car subscription service Autonomy to supply more than 2,500 units, its largest corporate order to date, as part of a plan to expand further in the market.

 

(Reporting Phuong Nguyen; Writing by Khanh Vu; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
Indonesia Says Lithium, Anode Plants Are Being Built To Support EV Ambitions
Indonesia Says Lithium, Anode Plants Are Being Built To Support EV Ambitions
1 hour ago
Australian Battery Metal Players Key To South Korea's EV Ambition
Australian Battery Metal Players Key To South Korea's EV Ambition
2 hours ago
EV Battery Production Faces Supply Chain, Geopolitical Headwinds: Report
EV Battery Production Faces Supply Chain, Geopolitical Headwinds: Report
3 hours ago
COP27: France, Spain Latest To Pledge Halt To Gasoline-Driven Vehicle Sales
COP27: France, Spain Latest To Pledge Halt To Gasoline-Driven Vehicle Sales
4 hours ago

Question Of The Day

What is the ideal speed limit on expressways in your view?

Top Festive Picks

Under 6 Lakh
Between 6 Lakh - 9 Lakh
Between 9 Lakh - 12 Lakh
Between 12 Lakh - 18 Lakh
Above 18 Lakh

Top trending

1Mahindra XUV400
Mahindra XUV400
2Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze
Used Cars by lifestyle
line