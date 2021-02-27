New Cars and Bikes in India
Volkswagen Advances Development Of Autonomous Driving Tech For CVs

Ford Motor Company and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles have invested equally in Argo AI, a company specialized in software platforms for Autonomous Driving.

VWCV will develop and build Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV), such as robo-taxis and vans.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV) is rapidly advancing the development and implementation of autonomous driving. The introduction of autonomous systems for traffic use in 2025 is currently being prepared at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles. As part of their cooperation, Ford Motor Company and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles have invested equally in Argo AI, a company specialized in software platforms for Autonomous Driving. The goal: the consistent and fast development and use of autonomous systems. In addition to the initial investment of one billion US-Dollars, Volkswagen also brought its subsidiary AID (Autonomous Intelligent Driving) into Argo AI. With the budget for the autonomous driving budget now confirmed by the Supervisory Board, VWCV is taking the next significant step towards the future of autonomous mobility.

Also Read: Volkswagen Sees Strong Rebound After Containing COVID​

"With the confirmation of the group's supervisory board for our Autonomous Driving R&D program, we are setting the course for the future of mobility. Autonomous, electric driving will make an important contribution to urban mobility and road safety. Our vehicles are the logical first choice to apply such systems to", explains Carsten Intra, CEO of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, after today's Supervisory Board meeting of the Volkswagen Group.

volkswagen logo

The commercial vehicle brand is responsible for the development of fully autonomous systems and their commercial use in urban areas. VWCV will develop and build Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV), such as robo-taxis and vans.

Also Read: Volkswagen 'Unintended Victim' In Battery Supplier Dispute, Seeks Four-Year Reprieve​

Additionally to the investments in Argo AI, the Group is also investing billions in projects of the Car. Software Organisation that develops, in parallel and independently of Argo AI, assisted and automated driving functions up to level 4 for the private mobility sector of all Volkswagen Group brands.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles develops the vehicles in which Argo's self-driving system (SDS) will be used. They are based on the all-electric ID. BUZZ, which will have its world premiere next year.

