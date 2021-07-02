Volkswagen Caddy PanAmericana Unveiled

After a long time, Volkswagen has come up with something that's unconventional. It's the new Volkswagen Caddy PanAmericana that is actually a replacement for the Alltrack version that was on offer in its previous generation. Essentially, it is a small van with an "off-road flavour" and is on offered only with a short wheelbase in both passenger and cargo configurations. That said, it's just those claddings that give it a slightly rugged look, if I may say so. Other than that, it gets no off-road kits and the changes are limited to visual upgrades.

It gets claddings all around and underbody protection.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has fitted the new Caddy PanAmericana with grained wheel arches and extra underbody protection finished in silver, both at the front and rear. It rides on two-tone 17-inch alloy wheels and comes with a side decal. Other equipment include LED lights at the front and rear that are standard, so is the silver roof rack. Customers get to pick from the following exterior body colours: Copper Bronze, Starlight Blue, and Reflex Silver, Deep Black Pearl Effect, and Candy White. The bar in the radiator grille is color-coded with the body, complementing the body colour.

It gets the same 4Motion All-Wheel-Drive system, but not special off-road features.

Under the hood is a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged TSI engine with 111 bhp or a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged TDI diesel mill with either 98 bhp or 118 bhp on offer. Depending on the engine option, the Caddy PanAmericana comes with front-wheel drive with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic, and with the 4 Motion all-wheel drive (AWD) system. The cargo model can carry as much as 679 kilograms and the passenger version can carry up to 525 kg. Maximum towing capacity is rated at 1.5 metric tons. It is equipped with 19 driver assistance systems.