New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Volkswagen Caddy California Unveiled In USA

Volkswagen has pegged it as a small Camper for a couple or small family for their weekend getaways as well as weekend adventures.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The Volkswagen Caddy California will go on sale in USA in USA.

Highlights

  • The Volkswagen Caddy California will go on sale in USA in USA.
  • It will be offered in two wheelbase variants.
  • The Volkswagen Caddy won't be launched in India.

Camping is one of the most popular weekend activities in USA and we have been always fascinated by the view of camping trollies hooked to pick-up trucks in quite a few Hollywood movies. Having said that, it gets really tiring to maintain the entire set-up and even to prepare it and drive to the camp site. And so camper vans have also gained prominence in USA and automakers like Renault, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen have designed specific people movers for USA which can also double up as camper vans. Coming up next in the USA is the 2021 Caddy California camper that looks really cute and is a lot more versatile on the inside.

Also Read: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Test Drives Volkswagen's New Electric Car

2ifloeig

VW has pegged it as a small Camper for a couple or small family.

The new Volkswagen Caddy will join the company's line-up in USA next year and will be running in its fifth-generation. VW has pegged it as small Camper for a couple or small family for their weekend getaways as well as weekend adventures. While the VW Caddy is small dimension wise, it has quite a few highlights- a pull-out kitchen for instance featuring a single hob gas cooker with windshield and shelf.

Also Read: Exclusive: Volkswagen India Ready To Launch Automatic Polo And Vento

ai313pa

It gets a a pull-out kitchen for instance featuring a single hob gas cooker with windshield and shelf.

Then, it gets all seats can be flip folded in a 50:50 ratio over which you can put a 2 meters long fold-out bed and get gaze upon the starlight through the 1.4 square meter panoramic sunroof. The bed is fitted with cup springs and high-quality mattress offering a good comfort while all windows are fitted with blinds as well, so that you don't have to worry about anyone peeping into your personal space.

Also Read: Volkswagen CEO Agrees With Bill Gates On His Green Transportation Overtures

8g6qiugo

It also gets a brand new free-standing modular tent which can be attached to the rear of the Caddy.

But that's not it, it also gets a brand new free-standing modular tent which can be attached to the rear of the Caddy, working out a big extension to the sleeping cabin. You also get a camping table along with two chairs which easily fit in the rear when you wind up.

Also Read: Volkswagen ID.4 Electric Crossover Teased Ahead Of Debut

k0fuo478

It will be offered in two wheelbase variants.

0 Comments

Just to give you an idea of the space inside, the all-new Volkswagen Caddy California will have a wheelbase of 4501 mm while there will be a longer wheelbase version as well with 4853 mm long wheelbase.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Volkswagen Caddy California Unveiled In USA Volkswagen Caddy California Unveiled In USA
All-Electric Ride-Hailing Platform, Blusmart, Raises Rs. 51 Crores In Funding All-Electric Ride-Hailing Platform, Blusmart, Raises Rs. 51 Crores In Funding
Limited Edition Aprilia Tuono V4 X Extended To 30 Units Limited Edition Aprilia Tuono V4 X Extended To 30 Units
Bill Gates Indicates That Tesla's Semi-Trucks Will Not Work  Bill Gates Indicates That Tesla's Semi-Trucks Will Not Work 
37 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Recorded At Toyota's Bidadi Plant Last Week 37 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Recorded At Toyota's Bidadi Plant Last Week
Kawasaki Registers Trademark For Leaning Trike Kawasaki Registers Trademark For Leaning Trike
Audi Q2 Teased Ahead Of India Launch Audi Q2 Teased Ahead Of India Launch
Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Launch Date Announced; Bookings Open From September 8 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Launch Date Announced; Bookings Open From September 8
Ather 450X Deliveries To Begin From November 2020; City-Wise Timeline Revealed Ather 450X Deliveries To Begin From November 2020; City-Wise Timeline Revealed
Honda CB1000X, CBR1000R Revealed In Latest Images Honda CB1000X, CBR1000R Revealed In Latest Images
2021 World Car Awards Contenders Announced 2021 World Car Awards Contenders Announced
MG Hector Special Anniversary Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 13.63 lakh MG Hector Special Anniversary Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 13.63 lakh
Neato's Robotic Vacuum Uses The Same Tech As Autonomous Cars Neato's Robotic Vacuum Uses The Same Tech As Autonomous Cars
Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki & Kawasaki Join Hands For Electric Project Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki & Kawasaki Join Hands For Electric Project
Maserati MC20 Sports Car Teased Ahead Of Official Debut Maserati MC20 Sports Car Teased Ahead Of Official Debut
Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
Bill Gates Indicates That Tesla's Semi-Trucks Will Not Work 
Bill Gates Indicates That Tesla's Semi-Trucks Will Not Work 
Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Launch Date Announced; Bookings Open From September 8
Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Launch Date Announced; Bookings Open From September 8
Baahubali Actor Prabhas Gifts His Gym Trainer A New Range Rover Velar SUV
Baahubali Actor Prabhas Gifts His Gym Trainer A New Range Rover Velar SUV
Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5
Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities