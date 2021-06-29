  • Home
  • 2021 Volkswagen Taigun Spotted Testing Sans Camouflage

The 2021 Volkswagen Taigun SUV is expected to go on sale in India in the coming months. The SUV will be built on the Volkswagen Group's MQB-A0-IN platform, which also underpins the newly launched Skoda Kushaq.
authorBy Charanpreet Singh
29-Jun-21 11:14 AM IST
Highlights
  • The Taigun SUV is likely to go on sale in India this festive season.
  • The Taigun will be based on all-new MQB A0 IN platform
  • The VW Taigun SUV will be offered in two petrol engines

The Volkswagen Taigun is expected to go on sale in India in the coming months. We have already told you that Volkswagen dealers have already started taking unofficial pre-bookings for the compact SUV for a token amount of Rs. 25,000. The production-ready Taigun was recently spotted testing near Mumbai suggesting that it is now entering the final stage of testing. Now, a new set of images of the SUV have surfaced online without camouflage performing road tests in Pune, Maharashtra. As seen in the pictures, the test mule is fitted with new alloy wheels which are different from the previous dual-tone ones.

Also Read: Production-Ready Volkswagen Taigun SUV Spotted Testing

The localisation on the Volkswagen Taigun SUV can go up to 93 per cent

Also Read: Volkswagen Virtus Review: 1.0 TSI And 1.5 TSI Automatics Driven

The 2021 Volkswagen Taigun will be built on the company's locally-developed MQB-A0-IN platform, which also underpins the newly launched Skoda Kushaq. The 5-seater SUV is already listed on the official website as the German automaker is aggregating online enquiries. The SUV will dual-slat chrome grille, LED matrix headlamps with LED DRLs, fog lights with chrome surround, beefy cladded bumper, faux skid plate, sporty 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, C-shaped LED tail lights with a large LED light bar, 'Taigun' lettering on the boot lid, shark fin antenna, and more.

The cabin of the Taigun SUV is expected to sport a dual-tone black and grey colour treatment with faux leather upholstery. It will also get a 10-inch infotainment display, a multi-functional flat-bottom steering wheel, pair of USB charging ports, a 12V charging socket, an engine start-stop button, automatic AC with touch control, electric sunroof and more.

The VW Taigun compact SUV was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo

Also Read: Volkswagen To End Sales Of Combustion Engines In Europe By 2035​

The upcoming Volkswagen Taigun SUV will be offered with a choice of two turbocharged petrol engines. The former is a 1.0-litre TSI tuned to make 113 bhp and 175 Nm of torque and comes mated to a 6-speed manual and an optional 6-speed automatic transmission. The latter is a 1.5-litre TSI engine, borrowed from the T-Roc, which makes 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. It will be available with a 6-speed manual and a 7-Speed DSG.

Source

