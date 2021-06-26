  • Home
Volkswagen To End Sales Of Combustion Engines In Europe By 2035

Volkswagen will stop selling combustion engines cars in Europe by 2035 as it shifts to electric vehicles. However, in the United States and China it will happen somewhat later.
authorBy Carandbike Team
26-Jun-21 06:08 PM IST
German carmaker Volkswagen will stop selling combustion engines cars in Europe by 2035 as it shifts to electric vehicles, but later in the United States and China, a board member was quoted as saying on Saturday. "In Europe, we will exit the business with internal combustion vehicles between 2033 and 2035, in the United States and China somewhat later," Klaus Zellmer, Volkswagen board member for sales, told the Muenchner Merkur newspaper.

"In South America and Africa, it will take a good deal longer due to the fact that the political and infrastructure framework conditions are still missing."

Klaus Zellmer, Volkswagen board member for sales aims for electric cars to account for 70% of total sales by 2030

By 2050 at the latest, the entire Volkswagen fleet should be CO2-neutral, Zellmer told the newspaper.

In Europe, he is aiming for electric cars to account for 70% of total sales by 2030. This would prepare the company for a possible tightening of the European Union's climate targets and even go beyond them.

EU policymakers have clamped down on exhaust emissions, forcing carmakers to spur development of low-emission technology or face penalties if they exceed limits on CO2 emissions.

