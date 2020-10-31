New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Volkswagen Golf R Model Teased Ahead Of Global Debut

This will be the most powerful Golf R ever to be made by the company ever since it first entered into global markets in 2002.

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Published:
eye
0  Views
Like all Golf models, the Golf R is also produced at the Wolfsburg plant. expand View Photos
Like all Golf models, the Golf R is also produced at the Wolfsburg plant.

Note down the date- November 4 – because that's when Volkswagen will showcase the flagship model of its most successful model – the Golf. The Golf has already many iterations like the GTI, GTI Clubsport, GTE and GTD, but the most powerful of them all is the R version and that's what we've been waiting for. Like all Golf models, the Golf R is also produced at the Wolfsburg plant.

Also Read: Premium Cars Drive Volkswagen Back To Profit On China Boost​

The new Golf R gets an all-wheel drive system featuring selective wheel torque control on the rear axle. The all-wheel drive system is controlled by a Vehicle Dynamics Manager that has been closely integrated with other running gear systems such the electronic front differential lock (XDS) and adaptive chassis control DCC. Under the hood is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged power plant in the most powerful version of the EA 888 engine series. It punches out hefty 296 bhp and the high-tech, direct-injection engine is characterised by innovative solutions for individual details, such as integration of water-cooled exhaust gas routing to the turbocharger in the cylinder head or variable valve timing with dual camshaft adjustment.

Also Read: My Volkswagen Connect App Launched; Brings Connected Tech To VW Cars In India​

0 Comments

This will be the most powerful Golf R ever to be made by the company ever since it first entered into global markets in 2002. The power figures in almost two decades have gone up by 59 bhp and it is the hottest hatch out there. We will know more about the car on November 4, so stay tuned as we bring you all the details on its global launch.

Newsbeep

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Tata Motors Takes Aim At New Hyundai i20
Tata Motors Takes Aim At New Hyundai i20
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe 4MATIC+ Coupe Review
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe 4MATIC+ Coupe Review
Volkswagen Golf R Model Teased Ahead Of Global Debut
Volkswagen Golf R Model Teased Ahead Of Global Debut
MINI To Add Crossover And A Compact Car To Its EV Range
MINI To Add Crossover And A Compact Car To Its EV Range
This Car Transforms Into An Airplane In 3 Minutes
This Car Transforms Into An Airplane In 3 Minutes
Hyundai Reveals Its Smallest EV Yet
Hyundai Reveals Its Smallest EV Yet
Telangana EV Policy 2020: Government Announces 100% Exemption On Road Tax & Registration Fee On Electric Vehicles
Telangana EV Policy 2020: Government Announces 100% Exemption On Road Tax & Registration Fee On Electric Vehicles
Volkswagen Golf R Model Teased Ahead Of Global Debut
Volkswagen Golf R Model Teased Ahead Of Global Debut
Tata Motors Takes Aim At New Hyundai i20
Tata Motors Takes Aim At New Hyundai i20
Formula E: Former Mahindra Racing Driver Jerome d'Ambrosio Announces Retirement, Joins Venturi Racing As Deputy Team Principal
Formula E: Former Mahindra Racing Driver Jerome d'Ambrosio Announces Retirement, Joins Venturi Racing As Deputy Team Principal
This Car Transforms Into An Airplane In 3 Minutes
This Car Transforms Into An Airplane In 3 Minutes
MINI To Add Crossover And A Compact Car To Its EV Range
MINI To Add Crossover And A Compact Car To Its EV Range
Oil Falls On Demand Concerns, Posts Second Monthly Decline
Oil Falls On Demand Concerns, Posts Second Monthly Decline
Hyundai Reveals Its Smallest EV Yet
Hyundai Reveals Its Smallest EV Yet
Qualcomm, FedEx, Auto Executives To Propose Transport Policies For World In Transition
Qualcomm, FedEx, Auto Executives To Propose Transport Policies For World In Transition
F1: Kimi Raikkonen To Race In 2021 As Alfa Romeo Announce Driver Line-up Next Season
F1: Kimi Raikkonen To Race In 2021 As Alfa Romeo Announce Driver Line-up Next Season
Mahindra Atom Electric Quadricycle Spotted Testing
Mahindra Atom Electric Quadricycle Spotted Testing
Telangana EV Policy 2020: Government Announces 100% Exemption On Road Tax & Registration Fee On Electric Vehicles
Telangana EV Policy 2020: Government Announces 100% Exemption On Road Tax & Registration Fee On Electric Vehicles
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Teased Ahead Of Launch
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Teased Ahead Of Launch
Omega Seiki Signs MoU With Italian Engineering And Technology Companies
Omega Seiki Signs MoU With Italian Engineering And Technology Companies
2021 Porsche Cayenne Updated With A Bigger Battery Pack
2021 Porsche Cayenne Updated With A Bigger Battery Pack
Nissan Magnite Production Begins; Launch Soon
Nissan Magnite Production Begins; Launch Soon
Tata Motors Takes Aim At New Hyundai i20
Tata Motors Takes Aim At New Hyundai i20
This Car Transforms Into An Airplane In 3 Minutes
This Car Transforms Into An Airplane In 3 Minutes
New Gen Honda Amaze Review: A Wave Of Change
New Gen Honda Amaze Review: A Wave Of Change
2018 Honda Jazz Facelift Review
2018 Honda Jazz Facelift Review
Exclusive: Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Review
Exclusive: Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Review

Volkswagen Polo

Hatchback, 17.75 - 18.24 Kmpl
Volkswagen Polo
Price Starts
₹ 5.98 - 9.67 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 12,403 9% / 5 yrs

Volkswagen T-Roc

SUV, 16 Kmpl
Volkswagen T-Roc
Price Starts
₹ 19.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 41,496 9% / 5 yrs

Volkswagen Vento

Sedan, 16.09 - 18.19 Kmpl
Volkswagen Vento
Price Starts
₹ 9.04 - 13.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 18,755 9% / 5 yrs

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace

SUV, 11 Kmpl
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace
Price Starts
₹ 33.12 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 68,752 9% / 5 yrs
Skoda Karoq Vs Volkswagen T-Roc: Whatâs Different
08:59
Skoda Karoq Vs Volkswagen T-Roc: Whatâs Different
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 2 hours ago
Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 1.0
11:30
Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 1.0
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 27-Oct-20 12:20 AM IST
Volkswagen Polo GT TSI Review
05:52
Volkswagen Polo GT TSI Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 14-Oct-20 10:58 PM IST
Volkswagen Vento 1.0 TSI Review
05:48
Volkswagen Vento 1.0 TSI Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 17-Sep-20 02:00 PM IST
2020 Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Review
07:38
2020 Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 28-Jul-20 04:47 PM IST
Volkswagen Polo, Vento TSI Edition, Hero Destini Price Hike, Bajaj Auto Opens Showrooms
03:07
Volkswagen Polo, Vento TSI Edition, Hero Destini Price Hike, Bajaj Auto Opens Showrooms
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 12-May-20 06:26 PM IST
Launch And Prices: Volkswagen T-Roc Compact SUV
03:26
Launch And Prices: Volkswagen T-Roc Compact SUV
  • News
  • 31-Mar-20 07:35 PM IST
Volkswagen T-Roc Compact SUV Launch And Price
08:53
Volkswagen T-Roc Compact SUV Launch And Price
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 19-Mar-20 09:56 AM IST
Volkswagen T-Roc Launch, Renault Duster BS6, Honda CBR250R
03:41
Volkswagen T-Roc Launch, Renault Duster BS6, Honda CBR250R
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 18-Mar-20 11:00 PM IST
Exclusive Review: Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace- How Spacious Is It?
10:09
Exclusive Review: Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace- How Spacious Is It?
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 13-Mar-20 07:23 PM IST
Polo Gt Headlight
Polo Gt Headlight
Polo Gt Alloywheel
Polo Gt Alloywheel
Polo Gtsport Foil Gallery Copy
Polo Gtsport Foil Gallery Copy
Volkswagen Polo Alloy
Volkswagen Polo Alloy
Volkswagen Polo Grill
Volkswagen Polo Grill
Volkswagen Polo Headlight
Volkswagen Polo Headlight
Vw Polo Gti Front Profile
Vw Polo Gti Front Profile
Vw Polo Gti Side
Vw Polo Gti Side
Vw Polo Gti Rear
Vw Polo Gti Rear
Volkswagen T Roc Alloy Wheels
Volkswagen T Roc Alloy Wheels
Volkswagen T Roc Panoramic Sunroof
Volkswagen T Roc Panoramic Sunroof
Volkswagen T Roc Look
Volkswagen T Roc Look
Volkswagen Vento Indicator
Volkswagen Vento Indicator
Volkswagen Vento Alloywheels
Volkswagen Vento Alloywheels
Volkswagen Vento Grill
Volkswagen Vento Grill
Jetta Front 3 4th View
Jetta Front 3 4th View
Jetta Grille
Jetta Grille
Jetta Headlight
Jetta Headlight
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Headlight
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Headlight
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Bootspace
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Bootspace
Volkswagne Tiguan Front Profile
Volkswagne Tiguan Front Profile
Volkswagen Tiguan Front 3 4th View
Volkswagen Tiguan Front 3 4th View
Volkswagen Tiguan Climb Side View
Volkswagen Tiguan Climb Side View
Volkswagen Beetle Front View
Volkswagen Beetle Front View
Volkswagen Beetle Rear View
Volkswagen Beetle Rear View
Volkswagen Beetle Rear Profile
Volkswagen Beetle Rear Profile
Passat Side Profile View
Passat Side Profile View
Passat Front Grille View
Passat Front Grille View
Passat Rear Side View
Passat Rear Side View
Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
Tata Motors Takes Aim At New Hyundai i20
Tata Motors Takes Aim At New Hyundai i20
This Car Transforms Into An Airplane In 3 Minutes
This Car Transforms Into An Airplane In 3 Minutes
New Gen Honda Amaze Review: A Wave Of Change
New Gen Honda Amaze Review: A Wave Of Change
2018 Honda Jazz Facelift Review
2018 Honda Jazz Facelift Review
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities