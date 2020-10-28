New Cars and Bikes in India
My Volkswagen Connect App Launched; Brings Connected Tech To VW Cars In India

The My Volkswagen Connect will be available with the new Polo GT TSI and the Vento Highline Plus as standard, and brings connected solutions to the cars, on the same lines as the competition.

Sameer Contractor
The new app connects with the dongle fitted in the car's OBD port to access a range of data
The new app connects with the dongle fitted in the car's OBD port to access a range of data

Highlights

  • The connect app is standard on the VW Polo GT TSI & Vento Highline Plus
  • The dongle connects with the car's OBD port to access the date on the app
  • The My Volkswagen Connect app is available for both Android & iOS

Volkswagen India has joined the connected car bandwagon with the launch of the 'My Volkswagen Connect' mobile app. The new interactive sim-based app brings connected car technology to Volkswagen cars sold in the country and provides access to a host of features like vehicle telematics, geofencing, remote tracking and more. The app is available for both Android and iOS devices. The new Polo GT TSI and the Vento Highline Plus will get the new My Volkswagen Connect app as standard, the company has said in a statement.

Also Read: Ashish Gupta To Head Volkswagen India Operations

Commenting on the launch, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, "At Volkswagen India, we have relentlessly been working towards enhancing and providing our customers the best of technology and connected solutions. Today, we introduced the upgraded 'My Volkswagen Connect' app that offers customer convenience and safety at their fingertips. Customers will have access to real time vehicle analysis and assistance that would make them aware of their vehicle condition, driving patterns and enhance the overall fun-to-drive experience that a Volkswagen stands for."

The app also allows you to store scanned copies of your car's documents and set reminders for the insurance renewal

The new Volkswagen connected car app essentially uses a dongle that's plugged in the car's on-board diagnostics (OBD) port that relays information on the mobile app. The app offers a range of data that includes the user's driving style quantifying speed, braking behaviour, coolant temperature, acceleration and rpm. The app also enables users to locate the point of interest and also reach out to customer care or roadside assistance, in case of emergencies.

Also Read: Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Exports 5 Lakh Units From Mumbai Port

0 Comments

The My Volkswagen Connect app also has the provision to scan and store vehicular documents for a paperless record. You can also use the app to set reminders for vehicle insurance renewal. Volkswagen India is offering the app with a three-year subscription for free and three years of warranty. Similarly, Honda Cars India also offers the Honda Connect app on its cars, while Nissan offers the Nissan Connect app on the same lines. It is noteworthy to mention that both companies among several others have been offering the technology for about a few years now.

Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
