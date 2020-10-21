New Cars and Bikes in India
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Exports 5 Lakh Units From Mumbai Port

The company exports vehicles to both left hand drive and right hand drive markets from its Pune plant and the fifth lakh car exported to Mexico from the Mumbai port is a left hand drive Volkswagen Vento which is finished in White.

Shubham Parashar
Highlights

  • Skoda Auto VW exports from Mumbai Port cross 5 lakh milestone
  • SAVW exported over 25,000 units in 2020, from the Mumbai Port
  • The company started exporting cars from India in 2010

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd. (SAVWIPL) exported its 500,000th made-in-India unit from the Mumbai port today. The company exports vehicles to both left-hand-drive and right-hand-drive markets from its Pune plant. The 500,000th car was on its way to Mexico from the Mumbai port. It is a white-coloured left hand drive Volkswagen Vento . The company said that it has continued with its exports even during the global slowdown owing to the Coronavirus crisis. The car has been sent as part of a shipment of 982 cars that were being shipped to Mexico and the company has exported over 25,000 cars in 2020 itself.

The German Marquee exports to 61 international markets from the Pune plant.

Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director- SAVWIPL said, "Exports are an integral part of our strategy and achieving five lakh units is a significant milestone for the company. Cars produced at the Skoda Auto Volkswagen manufacturing sites exemplify high quality standards we pursue globally and in India. Over the next years, we will be producing cars based on the new MBQ A0 IN platform with a high degree of localisation and will continue to explore exports markets for the India 2.0 products."

The company started exporting vehicles from India in 2010.

0 Comments

At present, the company exports made-in-India cars to 61 countries across South America, Central America, Africa, India - Sub Continent, Southeast Asia, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries & Caribbean region. SAVWIPL started its exports program in 2010 with 65 units of the India-built Volkswagen Vento for South Africa market and since then has continued to grow incrementally to build the 'Made in India' presence to 61 countries. The export program helps the company to sustainably manage production volumes with a healthy production share between domestic to export markets. The current year exports account for almost 45 per cent share of production.

