Volkswagen India Launches Prime Program For Corporate Customers

Volkswagen India has launched the Volkswagen ‘Prime' program to provide additional benefits to its corporate clients. This initiative lets corporate customers purchase Volkswagen vehicles directly as a business or opt for leasing or subscription-based models. The brand states that it has established corporate business centres at over 40 dealership locations across India, each offering a dedicated corporate business manager.

The Volkswagen Prime program is priced at Rs 10,000.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “Just like the diversity in our country, the Brand’s customer base also has varied preferences and customs across different geographies. For us, it therefore becomes imperative to carefully craft programs that will benefit and suit our customers across the spectrum of demographics. With the launch of the new Volkswagen Prime, we have introduced a program that offers customers a holistic suite of services with attractive benefits and a hassle-free ownership experience. We are confident this program will add value in our long-term relationship with our Corporate customers, making their experience of owning a Volkswagen even more exclusive.”

The Prime program offers benefits in the form of free pick-up and drop services, product benefits, tyre and battery support, and complimentary car washes. This program is available at an introductory price of Rs 10,000 (plus GST) and is valid for four years from the date of purchase at Volkswagen dealerships across India.