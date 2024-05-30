Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 Skoda SuperbToyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Honda HR-VKia SoulHyundai CasperMINI Cooper SE 2024Renault Arkana
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Honda PCX 160Yamaha YZF MT-07Yamaha YZF R7EeVe TeseroDucati Hypermotard 659
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Volkswagen India Launches Prime Program For Corporate Customers

The Prime program includes benefits such as free pick-up and drop-off service, product benefits, and more.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 30, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Volkswagen introduces the Prime program in India.
  • It is priced at Rs 10,000.
  • Offered through Volkswagen dealerships across India.

Volkswagen India has launched the Volkswagen ‘Prime' program to provide additional benefits to its corporate clients. This initiative lets corporate customers purchase Volkswagen vehicles directly as a business or opt for leasing or subscription-based models. The brand states that it has established corporate business centres at over 40 dealership locations across India, each offering a dedicated corporate business manager.

 

Also Read: Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus Get Six Airbags As Standard

 

Volkswagen Taigun

The Volkswagen Prime program is priced at Rs 10,000. 

 

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “Just like the diversity in our country, the Brand’s customer base also has varied preferences and customs across different geographies. For us, it therefore becomes imperative to carefully craft programs that will benefit and suit our customers across the spectrum of demographics. With the launch of the new Volkswagen Prime, we have introduced a program that offers customers a holistic suite of services with attractive benefits and a hassle-free ownership experience. We are confident this program will add value in our long-term relationship with our Corporate customers, making their experience of owning a Volkswagen even more exclusive.”

 

The Prime program offers benefits in the form of free pick-up and drop services, product benefits, tyre and battery support, and complimentary car washes. This program is available at an introductory price of Rs 10,000 (plus GST) and is valid for four years from the date of purchase at Volkswagen dealerships across India.

Calendar-icon

Last Updated on June 4, 2024

# Volkswagen India Prime Program# Volkswagen India# Volkswagen# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • VW updates the safety kit on its two made-in-India models.
    Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus Get Six Airbags As Standard
  • The new-generation Volkswagen Tiguan scored 83 per cent on adult occupant protection, 88 per cent on child occupant protection, and 84 per cent in vulnerable road user protection.
    New Volkswagen Tiguan Scores 5 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Tests
  • Heres a list of 12 brands that are owned by Volkswagen Group.
    12 Brands Under The Volkswagen Group Umbrella
  • This announcement comes 15 years after it commenced production at its plant in Chakan
    Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Achieves Production Milestone Of 15 Lakh Vehicles
  • The rebranding in India is part of a global move to bring the used car and new car sales businesses closer.
    VW’s Das WeltAuto Used Car Business To Be Rebranded Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Latest News

  • Suzuki Motorcycle India’s steady sales growth is powered by its 125 cc scooter models, led by the Suzuki Access 125.
    Analysis: Is Suzuki Motorcycle India Capable Of Achieving New Heights?
  • The latest additions to the Gloster Storm series sport new paint schemes but come with the same powertrain options as the standard SUV
    MG Gloster Snowstorm, Gloster Desert Storm Launched; Prices Start At 41.05 Lakh
  • The 450 Apex is Ather’s most potent scooter yet, built to commemorate the start-up’s 10th anniversary.
    Ather 450 Apex Price Hiked As Introductory Offer Ends
  • The Binguo is similar in size to the likes of the Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3.
    MG Binguo Electric Hatchback Design Patented In India
  • This will be the second e-scooter in BGauss’ lineup, after the C12, which was launched last year
    BGauss RUV350 Electric Scooter Previewed Ahead Of June 25 Debut
  • The Stylo 160 is a neo-retro lifestyle scooter currently sold by Honda in the Indonesian market.
    Honda Stylo 160 Design Patented In India: Five Things To Know About The Neo-Retro Scooter
  • According to Maruti Suzuki, the debate is between strong hybrids and Internal Combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, and it is difficult to justify why ICE should be preferred over Strong Hybrids.
    Maruti Suzuki Sees Strong Hybrids Replacing ICE Cars, Not BEVs
  • VW updates the safety kit on its two made-in-India models.
    Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus Get Six Airbags As Standard
  • The Kawasaki Versys and Kawasaki Eliminator are likely to get hybrid powertrains if latest patent drawings are any indication.
    Kawasaki Planning Two More Hybrid Models
  • Domestic sales for Hero stood at 479,450 units in May, witnessing a year-on-year decline of 7 per cent against 508,309 units sold in May 2023.
    Two-Wheeler Sales May 2024: Hero MotoCorp Sales Decline 4 Per Cent To 498,123 Units

Popular Volkswagen Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Volkswagen India Launches Prime Program For Corporate Customers
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved