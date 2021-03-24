Volkswagen India To Launch New Sedan In Q1 2022

In 2020 and 2021 Volkswagen India pushed its SUVW strategy in the country, with the launch of the Tiguan AllSpace and the T-Roc and this year with the Taigun and the Tiguan 5-seater. But the start of 2022, might not be with the launch of one. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen India, confirmed that the company will launch a sedan in the first quarter of the calendar year 2022. As to what it will be called and where it will be slotted, there was nothing said about it. But from what we know, the new sedan will replace the Vento in the company's line up and will take aim at cars like the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and even the Toyota Yaris.

The new sedan will be based on the MQB A0 IN platform

The company already has one such car in its product portfolio globally and it launched the car in Brazil a few years ago and it was called the Virtus. The sedan is based on the MQB A0 platform which is quite similar to the MQB A0 IN platform, on which the Taigun is based. The upcoming sedan, of course, will be based on the MQB A0 IN platform and will make its world premiere in the country in 2022.

The sedan will be packed to the gills with features and is likely to get the 1-litre turbo petrol unit which currently powers the Vento. Expect it to come with both manual and automatic transmission options. We await more details from the company in the coming months

