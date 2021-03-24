carandbike logo
search

Volkswagen India To Launch New Sedan In Q1 2022

The new sedan will replace the Vento in the company's line up and will take aim at cars like the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and even the Toyota Yaris.

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Updated:
eye
3,701  Views
The Virtus sedan is currently sold in Brazil expand View Photos
The Virtus sedan is currently sold in Brazil

Highlights

  • The new sedan will replace the Vento
  • The sedan is expected to launch in Q1 2022
  • Expect it to be priced between Rs. 9-12 lakh

In 2020 and 2021 Volkswagen India pushed its SUVW strategy in the country, with the launch of the Tiguan AllSpace and the T-Roc and this year with the Taigun and the Tiguan 5-seater. But the start of 2022, might not be with the launch of one. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen India, confirmed that the company will launch a sedan in the first quarter of the calendar year 2022. As to what it will be called and where it will be slotted, there was nothing said about it. But from what we know, the new sedan will replace the Vento in the company's line up and will take aim at cars like the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and even the Toyota Yaris.

2018 volkswagen virtus

The new sedan will be based on the MQB A0 IN platform 

The company already has one such car in its product portfolio globally and it launched the car in Brazil a few years ago and it was called the Virtus. The sedan is based on the MQB A0 platform which is quite similar to the MQB A0 IN platform, on which the Taigun is based. The upcoming sedan, of course, will be based on the MQB A0 IN platform and will make its world premiere in the country in 2022.

0 Comments

The sedan will be packed to the gills with features and is likely to get the 1-litre turbo petrol unit which currently powers the Vento. Expect it to come with both manual and automatic transmission options. We await more details from the company in the coming months

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Volkswagen Cars

  • Polo Gt Headlight
    Polo Gt Headlight
  • Polo Gt Alloywheel
    Polo Gt Alloywheel
  • Polo Gtsport Foil Gallery Copy
    Polo Gtsport Foil Gallery Copy
  • Volkswagen Polo Alloy
    Volkswagen Polo Alloy
  • Volkswagen Polo Grill
    Volkswagen Polo Grill
  • Volkswagen Polo Headlight
    Volkswagen Polo Headlight
  • Vw Polo Gti Front Profile
    Vw Polo Gti Front Profile
  • Vw Polo Gti Side
    Vw Polo Gti Side
  • Vw Polo Gti Rear
    Vw Polo Gti Rear
  • Jetta Front 3 4th View
    Jetta Front 3 4th View
  • Jetta Grille
    Jetta Grille
  • Jetta Headlight
    Jetta Headlight
  • Volkswagen Beetle Front View
    Volkswagen Beetle Front View
  • Volkswagen Beetle Rear View
    Volkswagen Beetle Rear View
  • Volkswagen Beetle Rear Profile
    Volkswagen Beetle Rear Profile
  • Volkswagen Vento Indicator
    Volkswagen Vento Indicator
  • Volkswagen Vento Alloywheels
    Volkswagen Vento Alloywheels
  • Volkswagen Vento Grill
    Volkswagen Vento Grill
  • Volkswagen T Roc Alloy Wheels
    Volkswagen T Roc Alloy Wheels
  • Volkswagen T Roc Panoramic Sunroof
    Volkswagen T Roc Panoramic Sunroof
  • Volkswagen T Roc Look
    Volkswagen T Roc Look
  • Volkswagne Tiguan Front Profile
    Volkswagne Tiguan Front Profile
  • Volkswagen Tiguan Front 3 4th View
    Volkswagen Tiguan Front 3 4th View
  • Volkswagen Tiguan Climb Side View
    Volkswagen Tiguan Climb Side View
  • Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Headlight
    Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Headlight
  • Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
    Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
  • Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Bootspace
    Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Bootspace
  • Passat Side Profile View
    Passat Side Profile View
  • Passat Front Grille View
    Passat Front Grille View
  • Passat Rear Side View
    Passat Rear Side View
x
Moto Guzzi Celebrates 100th Anniversary
Moto Guzzi Celebrates 100th Anniversary
Honda Temporarily Cutting Production At All U.S., Canada Plants
Honda Temporarily Cutting Production At All U.S., Canada Plants
2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Launched; Priced At Rs. 14.99 Lakh
2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Launched; Priced At Rs. 14.99 Lakh
BMW Expects At Least Half Of Sales To Be Electric Cars By 2030
BMW Expects At Least Half Of Sales To Be Electric Cars By 2030
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities