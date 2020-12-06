New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Volkswagen Motorsport India & South Africa To Continue Local Operations

Following Volkswagen Motorsport GmbH's announcement to terminate all motorsport activities, the Indian and South African subsidiaries have confirmed that they will continue local operations supporting racing at a grassroots level.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Volkswagen Motorsport GmbH recently announced termination of all motorsport activities expand View Photos
Volkswagen Motorsport GmbH recently announced termination of all motorsport activities

Highlights

  • VW Motorsport India will continue with its planned activities
  • VW Motorsport South Africa will continue to support its Polo & Supa Cups
  • Volkswagen Motorsport GmbH workforce will be integrated in Volkswagen AG

Volkswagen Motorsport India and South Africa have announced that the subsidiaries will continue with their respective local operations. The announcement comes days after Volkswagen Motorsport GmbH announced its decision to terminate all motorsport programs to focus on electric mobility. The company had said that the termination of all motorsport activities is a part of the company's "realignment and further focusing" on the electric vehicle segment. However, VW India and South Africa are some of the markets to continue with the planned motorsport operations that form a big part of the brand communication and marketing activities.

Also Read: Volkswagen Terminates All Motorsport Programmes; To Focus On Electric Mobility

Responding to a query from carandbike, a statement from Volkswagen Passenger Cars, India read, "Volkswagen India will continue with its Motorsport program based on ICE vehicles in India. Due to the on-going pandemic, we have recently commenced our Virtual Racing Championship, the first virtual Motorsport championship in India, and are hoping to be back on track in 2021 with our one-make series. Volkswagen Motorsport India will continue in its endeavor to nurture and provide a dynamic platform for young budding talents across the nation."

jemk3klk

Volkswagen South Africa will continue to extend support to the Polo Cup and Supa Cup categories

Meanwhile, VW South Africa issued a statement saying, "Following the announcement earlier this week that Volkswagen Motorsport GmbH will cease its involvement in motorsport activities as part of the company's realignment and further focusing, Volkswagen South Africa confirms that it will continue with its local motorsport operations which include customer service and support including the Polo Cup and Supa Cup categories."

Newsbeep

The announcement does come as a relief to the brand's Indian operations as well as its motorsport program. Volkswagen Motorsport India completely 10 years recently, a momentous occasion that marked the company's several one-make championships including the Polo Cup, Vento Cup, and the Ameo Cup. In 2020, Volkswagen Motorsport India was all set to revive the Polo Cup with an all-new car. However, the pandemic forced the carmaker to alter plans and introduce the Volkswagen Virtual Racing Championship (VW-VRC) instead, a first-of-its-kind digital one-make series. The championships have also been instrumental in scouting and supporting talent at a grassroots level.

Also Read: Volkswagen Motorsport India Kicks-Off Inaugural Virtual Racing Championship

The announcement also comes as a relief for the brand's customer program that sees Volkswagen Motorsport India build the rally-spec Polo for customers. This means, that the customers will continue to get factory support for spares and even manpower.

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Production Crosses The 4 Lakh Mark
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Production Crosses The 4 Lakh Mark
Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked For Fourth Consecutive Day On Saturday
Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked For Fourth Consecutive Day On Saturday
Mahindra Racing Becomes First Factory Team To Commit To Gen3 Era Of Formula E
Mahindra Racing Becomes First Factory Team To Commit To Gen3 Era Of Formula E
Suzuki Burgman Street Electric Version Spotted Testing
Suzuki Burgman Street Electric Version Spotted Testing
Denmark Agrees Deal To Have 775,000 Electric Cars By 2030
Denmark Agrees Deal To Have 775,000 Electric Cars By 2030
Hero MotoCorp Signs On 10 Harley-Davidson Dealerships
Hero MotoCorp Signs On 10 Harley-Davidson Dealerships
Hyundai Recalls 129,000 U.S. Vehicles For Engine Issue
Hyundai Recalls 129,000 U.S. Vehicles For Engine Issue
Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On Its BS6-Compliant Cars
Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On Its BS6-Compliant Cars
Volkswagen Motorsport India & South Africa To Continue Local Operations
Volkswagen Motorsport India & South Africa To Continue Local Operations
F1: Bottas Beats Russell To Pole Position For Sakhir GP, Leclerc To Start At P3
F1: Bottas Beats Russell To Pole Position For Sakhir GP, Leclerc To Start At P3
Continental Says Chip Shortages To Cause Auto Supply Bottlenecks Until 2021
Continental Says Chip Shortages To Cause Auto Supply Bottlenecks Until 2021
Dutch Court Is Right Place To Challenge Shell Over Emissions, Say Activists
Dutch Court Is Right Place To Challenge Shell Over Emissions, Say Activists
2021 KTM 125 Duke With New Design Spied At A Dealership; Launch Soon
2021 KTM 125 Duke With New Design Spied At A Dealership; Launch Soon
Volvo Cars Safety Centre Celebrates 20 Years
Volvo Cars Safety Centre Celebrates 20 Years
Britain To Set More Ambitious Target To Cut Emissions
Britain To Set More Ambitious Target To Cut Emissions
JK Tyre Unveils Driver Line-up For 2020 INRC Set To Begin On December 16
JK Tyre Unveils Driver Line-up For 2020 INRC Set To Begin On December 16
Chip Shortages Could Slow Automotive Production, Volkswagen and Suppliers Say
Chip Shortages Could Slow Automotive Production, Volkswagen and Suppliers Say
Mahindra Racing Becomes First Factory Team To Commit To Gen3 Era Of Formula E
Mahindra Racing Becomes First Factory Team To Commit To Gen3 Era Of Formula E
Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked For Fourth Consecutive Day On Saturday
Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked For Fourth Consecutive Day On Saturday
Suzuki Burgman Street Electric Version Spotted Testing
Suzuki Burgman Street Electric Version Spotted Testing
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Production Crosses The 4 Lakh Mark
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Production Crosses The 4 Lakh Mark
Denmark Agrees Deal To Have 775,000 Electric Cars By 2030
Denmark Agrees Deal To Have 775,000 Electric Cars By 2030
Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On Its BS6-Compliant Cars
Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On Its BS6-Compliant Cars
Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford Ecosport: Price Comparison
Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford Ecosport: Price Comparison
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Production Crosses The 4 Lakh Mark
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Production Crosses The 4 Lakh Mark
Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked For Fourth Consecutive Day On Saturday
Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked For Fourth Consecutive Day On Saturday
Tata Motors Delivers 26 Low Floor AC Electric Buses To BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport In Mumbai
Tata Motors Delivers 26 Low Floor AC Electric Buses To BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport In Mumbai

New Car Models

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On Its BS6-Compliant Cars
Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On Its BS6-Compliant Cars
Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford Ecosport: Price Comparison
Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford Ecosport: Price Comparison
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Production Crosses The 4 Lakh Mark
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Production Crosses The 4 Lakh Mark
Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked For Fourth Consecutive Day On Saturday
Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked For Fourth Consecutive Day On Saturday
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities