Volkswagen’s 4th SUV For India Is The Tiguan 5-Seater; Launch In 2021

Volkswagen India had promised in 2020 that bringing in new SUVs to the market is going to be core to its strategy for the country. It called it the SUVW strategy and under that very umbrella launched the Tiguan AllSpace as also the T-Roc in the country last year. This year, we already know that the Taigun compact SUV will be launching in the country but there's a 4th SUV joining this line-up and that will be the 5-seater Tiguan. There is however a binding embargo on all the details of the car including pictures, so what you're seeing here is the old car.

The Tiguan 5-seater SUV will be launched in India this year

The Tiguan in its 5-seater avatar will of course be the facelifted 2020 version of the car and from what we know, the company plans to locally assemble the car in the country and that's what it did when the car came to the country back in 2017. The facelifted version of the Tiguan gets a new look and the minimalist grille blends well with the headlight which are slimmer than before. There are changes made to the rear too and that includes slimmer looking tail lights which enhance the overall look of the car.

Given VW's petrol-only strategy, the Tiguan is likely to be available only with a petrol engine

But the biggest change is of course under the hood. The Tiguan launched in the country in 2017 and was the company's first car in the country to be based on the MQB platform, and was available only with the 2-litre diesel engine. Now, however, that will change as the company has been pushing for petrol-only models in the country and the new Tiguan won't see any change in this either. We expect to see 2-litre turbo petrol engine on the car but we'll know more about it soon. Of course the 7-speed DSG will be part of the package too and we wait to know if it gets the 4Motion package as well.

