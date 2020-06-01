Volkswagen T-Roc Compact SUV Starts Reaching Dealerships

A set of leaked images confirm that the Volkswagen T-Roc, the newest addition to VW's Indian line-up, has started reaching dealerships. Earlier in April on Freewheeling With SVP, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, told us that the company will begin despatches of its newly launched vehicles from May 2020. The fact that the car has now been spotted at a dealership indicates that the despatches have indeed commenced, and the company could soon start deliveries based on the lockdown situation in a particular city.

Commenting on the despatches for the Volkswagen T-Roc and Tiguan Allspace, Knapp had said, "We will start dispatching as soon as the delays (extended lockdown) are over, then the cars come into the country. So, we have them here. They are all customs cleared, they had to go through the customs and that's all done, they are all in our plant." He also added, "These go out as soon as the lockdown is relieved, then we will start dispatching. Also, it all depends on what kind of relief we'll see now."

The Volkswagen T-Roc was launched in India at ₹ 19.99 lakh, and it's offered in one top-end variant

Built on the MQB platform, the T-Roc currently comes to India via the CBU (Completely Built Unit), and it is only offered in one top-end variant and is priced at ₹ 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). However, the company says that it might look into local assembly is there is a demand for the SUV. Speaking exclusively to carandbike, Knapp said, "The idea obviously is to manufacture locally if the vehicle (T-Roc) is a success in India. It seems to be from what we see at the moment as in we see a lot of pull. One opportunity is importing parts and components and assembling it, I don't think we'll fully build the unit in India (as in assembling it completely in India) like the Taigun which will be a local assembly. But local manufacturing in our Aurangabad plant is interesting for us to look at."

The Volkswagen T-Roc gets leather upholstery, auto climate control, touchscreen infotainment system, Virtual Cockpit and more

In terms of features, the T-Roc comes with LED daytime running lights, projector lens headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, dual-tone alloy wheels, leather upholstery, auto climate control, touchscreen infotainment system, Virtual Cockpit and much more. Visually, the T-Roc carries a very familiar yet sporty design language amidst compact proportions. The car measures 4229 mm in length and has a wheelbase of 2595 mm, which maximises interior space.

The Volkswagen T-Roc comes with the 1.5-litre TSI EVO petrol engine tuned to produce 147 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with the 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. The SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 8.4 seconds and has a top speed of 205 kmph.

