Volkswagen Taigun: All You Need To Know

The Volkswagen Taigun is finally on sale in India and with the Taigun the Idea was to come up with a compact SUV that looks stylish and upmarket, and is well-loaded with latest creature comforts without compromising on the performance and dynamics of the car. It is developed on a heavily-localised platform shared with Skoda and the platform aids both brands- Skoda and Volkswagen with aggressive pricing and in-turn taking on the dominating Korean duo- the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos that have taken the market by storm. Having said that, getting the right price was a challenge for Volkswagen India as the Taigun had to meet certain global standards, being at par with expectations its customers have from the brand. Then, Volkswagen has also adopted a different variant positioning strategy for the Taigun. Here's all you need to know about the new Volkswagen Taigun.

Volkswagen has axed-down the base Trend Line variant for the Taigun and comes in a new fully-loaded range-topping Topline variant in the 1.0-litre Dynamic Line Taigun. The Comfortline trim comes with LED daytime running lamps, black roof rails, side cladding, body-coloured ORVMs with LED indicators This is part of Volkswagen's new model positioning strategy in its India 2.0 game plan, as the German brand feels that its customers aspire for a decently equipped and upmarket offering even at the base level. And so the stripped-down base variant is not on offer. The Volkswagen Taigun is spawned by the MQB-A0-IN platform. The 1.0 TSI Dynamic Line iteration is available in Comfort Line, Highline and Topline variant where the automatic transmission is offered only on the latter two trims. The 1.5 TSI GT Line iteration has GT Line and GT Line Plus variants where the automatic is available only in the range-topping GT Line Plus trim. After the Skoda Kushaq, the Volkswagen Taigun is second model coming off the localised MQB-A0-IN platform empowering the brand to achieve 93 per cent of localisation level for new models in India. The Taigun also does well on rough and broken roads, and some pebbly tracks The Volkswagen Taigun is in line with the carmaker's latest design language having sharp edges and bold character lines further accentuated with generous use of chrome, especially on the top-spec GT variant. There are premium elements like LED headlights, LED daytime running lamps (DRLs), 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, conjoined LED taillight with sporty black elements, beefy cladding with chrome inserts, and faux skid plates, giving it that SUV stance. The Tiguan with the 1.5-litre engine gets the cylinder deactivation system which cuts off two cylinders when you are coasting The cabin is finished in dual-tone black and grey, featuring a 10-inch touchscreen display, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and a fully digital instrument cluster on the Topline and GT variants. The cabin gets a virtual instrument cluster, a three-spoke steering wheel, and red ambient lighting VW also offers optional body-coloured dash panelling, along with other features like wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, wireless charger, electric sunroof and rear AC vents among others. On the safety front, the SUV comes with three-point seat belts for all passengers, ISOFIX mounts, rear parking camera, ABS, and six airbags among others. The Taigun gets a 10-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, wireless charger, rear AC vent, electric sunroof and more Under the hood, the Volkswagen Taigun is offered with two turbocharged petrol engine options - the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI motor in the Dynamic Line variants and the 1.5-litre, four-litre TSI engine in the GT Line trims. The 1.0-litre TSI belts out 113 bhp and 175 Nm of torque while comes mated to a six-speed manual as standard and an optional six-speed torque converter automatic transmission in the Highline and Topline variants. The Volkswagen Taigun comes with two engine options. The 1.5-litre, four-cylinder TSI unit churns out 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard while the seven-Speed DSG automatic transmission is optional on the GT Plus variant. The Tiguan with the 1.5-litre engine gets the cylinder deactivation system which cuts off two cylinders when you are coasting.

