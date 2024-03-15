Volkswagen Teases Sporty Electric Kombi: The ID. Buzz GTX

Volkswagen has teased the ID. Buzz GTX, a sportier version of its all-electric Kombi. The ID. Buzz GTX features design elements that establish a connection with the ID.4 GTX and the iconic range of GTI products. Inside, it showcases a flat-bottom steering wheel and stylish red accents, while the exterior gets fog lights, new wheels, and styling cues.

Expected features include adaptive dampers and a lowered suspension, enhancing the driving experience. The ID. Buzz GTX boasts of a 250-kW dual-motor drivetrain, offering a substantial 30 kW increase in power compared to the ID.4 GTX. The original ID. Buzz model features a 150 kW rear-mounted motor and a 77 kWh battery pack.





Performance-wise, it delivers a 0-100km/h acceleration time of 10.2 seconds and a remarkable range of up to 425 km. Charging capabilities are equally impressive, supporting DC fast-charging at rates up to 170kW and AC charging at up to 11kW. The long-wheelbase variant, set to arrive in the first half of 2025, offers seven seats and longer dimensions, measuring 4962mm, along with a larger 85kWh battery.



