Volkswagen Temporarily Halts Production Of ID.3 And Cupra Born EVs

The European electric vehicle market is currently grappling with decreased demand due to factors such as high inflation and reductions in subsidies
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

29-Sep-23 05:41 PM IST

Highlights

  • Volkswagen suspends ID.3 and Cupra Born production due to weak demand.
  • The automaker also announced its decision to not extend the fixed-term contracts of 269 employees at its all-electric Zwickau plant.
  • The European EV market faces reduced demand due to inflation and subsidy cuts.

The German automaker, Volkswagen has announced a temporary suspension of production for its ID.3 and Cupra Born electric car models at its manufacturing plants located in Zwickau and Dresden, Germany. This decision has been attributed to a dip in demand for these electric vehicles. This move is in response to the prevailing market conditions and a strategic reduction in vehicle production during the autumn holidays in Saxony from October 2 to October 13.

 

Also Read: New Volkswagen Tiguan SUV Unveiled: Plug-In Hybrid Model Gets 100 KM Range

Specifically, production at the Zwickau plant will experience a slowdown during this period, and in Dresden, production of the ID.3 model will be suspended from October 2 and is set to resume on October 16. Volkswagen has refrained from disclosing the exact number of employees who will be affected by this production adjustment. Notably, earlier this month, the automaker announced its decision to not extend the fixed-term contracts of 269 employees at its all-electric Zwickau plant. The European electric vehicle market is currently grappling with decreased demand due to factors such as high inflation and reductions in subsidies.

 

Also Read: Volkswagen Strikes Deal with Bugatti & Rimac for Import and Distribution of High-Performance Vehicles in the U.S.

 

This temporary pause in production can allow Volkswagen to align its manufacturing operations with the prevailing market dynamics and forces, ensuring efficient production and strategic utilization of resources. 

 

  Latest News

  Related Articles

Aston Martin DB12 Launched; Priced At Rs 4.59 Crore
Aston Martin DB12 Launched; Priced At Rs 4.59 Crore
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-16282 second ago

The DB12 is equipped with a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that makes higher power figures than the DB11’s V12

Honda To Unveil Multiple Car, Scooter Concepts At 2023 Japan Mobility Show
Honda To Unveil Multiple Car, Scooter Concepts At 2023 Japan Mobility Show
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-14986 second ago

On display will be an all-new electric sports car concept, concepts made from recycled materials and a new battery-swapping tech equipped scooter concept.

Maruti Suzuki India Has Over 3.2 Lakh Pending Orders Right Now
Maruti Suzuki India Has Over 3.2 Lakh Pending Orders Right Now
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

-14421 second ago

Answering questions about the company's current backlog of orders, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India said that the company’s total number of pending orders is more than 3.2 lakh units.

2024 Audi Q7 Test Mule Spotted With New Grille
2024 Audi Q7 Test Mule Spotted With New Grille
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-11956 second ago

The spy shots of the 2024 Audi Q7 reveal a new grille design, altered placement of the LED DRLs and a revised alloy wheel design

Bajaj To Launch Pulsar NS400 In March 2024!
Bajaj To Launch Pulsar NS400 In March 2024!
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-9903 second ago

The highest displacement Pulsar will borrow the same mill from the Dominar 400

Volkswagen Temporarily Halts Production Of ID.3 And Cupra Born EVs
Volkswagen Temporarily Halts Production Of ID.3 And Cupra Born EVs
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-9785 second ago

The European electric vehicle market is currently grappling with decreased demand due to factors such as high inflation and reductions in subsidies

2023 Honda Gold Wing Tour Launched At Rs 39.20 lakh
2023 Honda Gold Wing Tour Launched At Rs 39.20 lakh
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-3733 second ago

The flagship tourer will make its way to Indian shores through the CBU (completely built-up) route from Japan

Goodyear Launches New Assurance MaxGuard Tyres In India
Goodyear Launches New Assurance MaxGuard Tyres In India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

32 minutes ago

Targeted at the compact and mid-size segments, the new MaxGuard range claims to offer greater durability and grip in wet road conditions.

MotoGP Bharat: Photo Gallery Of The First IndianGP
MotoGP Bharat: Photo Gallery Of The First IndianGP
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-974 second ago

The first-ever MotoGP race held at the Buddh International Circuit was a successful one that witnessed everything from action, challenges, drama and more.

BMW R 1300 GS: Top 5 Highlights
BMW R 1300 GS: Top 5 Highlights
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-740 second ago

BMW Motorrad took the wraps off the all-new R 1300 GS adventure motorcycle, which now becomes the flagship ADV from the Bavarian manufacturer. Here are the top 5 highlights.

Tata Not In Talks With Tesla For An EV Tie-Up; Plans To Do Things On Its Own: Report
Tata Not In Talks With Tesla For An EV Tie-Up; Plans To Do Things On Its Own: Report
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

-4406 second ago

Putting an end to rumours about a tie-up with American electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tesla, Tata Sons Chairman, N. Chandrasekaran has confirmed to TOI that there is "no dialogue going on with Tesla".

Why Tesla's Launch Is A Big Deal For The EV Infrastructure Of India 
Why Tesla's Launch Is A Big Deal For The EV Infrastructure Of India 
c&b icon
By Sahil Gupta
calendar-icon

35 minutes ago

There is a long road ahead for EVs in India, but the entry of Tesla represents a major milestone.

World Environment Day 2020: Top-Five Green Cars On Sale In India
World Environment Day 2020: Top-Five Green Cars On Sale In India
c&b icon
By Shubham Parashar
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

While 100 per cent electrification still seems a far-fetched dream, there are some carmakers that have already come up with some mass market electric cars in India.

Nissan Announces Transition to 100 Per Cent EV Line-up In Europe By 2030
Nissan Announces Transition to 100 Per Cent EV Line-up In Europe By 2030
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

23 hours ago

Nissan has announced that their product lineup in Europe will only consist of electric vehicles by 2030, the company has made this decision after observing the sale figures for EVs in Europe has increased from 5 per cent to 44 per cent over the past five years (2018 to 2022).

Electric Tata Tiago Concept With 100km Range Showcased
Electric Tata Tiago Concept With 100km Range Showcased
c&b icon
By Cyrus Dhabhar
calendar-icon

1 day ago

An electric version of the Tata Tiago has been unveiled at the 2017 Cenex LCV (low carbon vehicle) show in the United Kingdom. The Tata Tiago EV is expected to make it to India soon with the vehicle already very close to a production stage according to some insider sources at Tata Motors.

