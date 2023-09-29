Volkswagen Temporarily Halts Production Of ID.3 And Cupra Born EVs
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
29-Sep-23 05:41 PM IST
Highlights
- Volkswagen suspends ID.3 and Cupra Born production due to weak demand.
- The automaker also announced its decision to not extend the fixed-term contracts of 269 employees at its all-electric Zwickau plant.
- The European EV market faces reduced demand due to inflation and subsidy cuts.
The German automaker, Volkswagen has announced a temporary suspension of production for its ID.3 and Cupra Born electric car models at its manufacturing plants located in Zwickau and Dresden, Germany. This decision has been attributed to a dip in demand for these electric vehicles. This move is in response to the prevailing market conditions and a strategic reduction in vehicle production during the autumn holidays in Saxony from October 2 to October 13.
Also Read: New Volkswagen Tiguan SUV Unveiled: Plug-In Hybrid Model Gets 100 KM Range
Specifically, production at the Zwickau plant will experience a slowdown during this period, and in Dresden, production of the ID.3 model will be suspended from October 2 and is set to resume on October 16. Volkswagen has refrained from disclosing the exact number of employees who will be affected by this production adjustment. Notably, earlier this month, the automaker announced its decision to not extend the fixed-term contracts of 269 employees at its all-electric Zwickau plant. The European electric vehicle market is currently grappling with decreased demand due to factors such as high inflation and reductions in subsidies.
Also Read: Volkswagen Strikes Deal with Bugatti & Rimac for Import and Distribution of High-Performance Vehicles in the U.S.
This temporary pause in production can allow Volkswagen to align its manufacturing operations with the prevailing market dynamics and forces, ensuring efficient production and strategic utilization of resources.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Consider Exploring
Latest News
Related Articles
-16282 second ago
The DB12 is equipped with a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that makes higher power figures than the DB11’s V12
-14986 second ago
On display will be an all-new electric sports car concept, concepts made from recycled materials and a new battery-swapping tech equipped scooter concept.
-14421 second ago
Answering questions about the company's current backlog of orders, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India said that the company’s total number of pending orders is more than 3.2 lakh units.
-11956 second ago
The spy shots of the 2024 Audi Q7 reveal a new grille design, altered placement of the LED DRLs and a revised alloy wheel design
-9903 second ago
The highest displacement Pulsar will borrow the same mill from the Dominar 400
-9785 second ago
The European electric vehicle market is currently grappling with decreased demand due to factors such as high inflation and reductions in subsidies
-3733 second ago
The flagship tourer will make its way to Indian shores through the CBU (completely built-up) route from Japan
32 minutes ago
Targeted at the compact and mid-size segments, the new MaxGuard range claims to offer greater durability and grip in wet road conditions.
-974 second ago
The first-ever MotoGP race held at the Buddh International Circuit was a successful one that witnessed everything from action, challenges, drama and more.
-740 second ago
BMW Motorrad took the wraps off the all-new R 1300 GS adventure motorcycle, which now becomes the flagship ADV from the Bavarian manufacturer. Here are the top 5 highlights.
-4406 second ago
Putting an end to rumours about a tie-up with American electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tesla, Tata Sons Chairman, N. Chandrasekaran has confirmed to TOI that there is "no dialogue going on with Tesla".
35 minutes ago
There is a long road ahead for EVs in India, but the entry of Tesla represents a major milestone.
2 hours ago
While 100 per cent electrification still seems a far-fetched dream, there are some carmakers that have already come up with some mass market electric cars in India.
23 hours ago
Nissan has announced that their product lineup in Europe will only consist of electric vehicles by 2030, the company has made this decision after observing the sale figures for EVs in Europe has increased from 5 per cent to 44 per cent over the past five years (2018 to 2022).
1 day ago
An electric version of the Tata Tiago has been unveiled at the 2017 Cenex LCV (low carbon vehicle) show in the United Kingdom. The Tata Tiago EV is expected to make it to India soon with the vehicle already very close to a production stage according to some insider sources at Tata Motors.