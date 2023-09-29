Volkswagen Temporarily Halts Production Of ID.3 And Cupra Born EVs

The German automaker, Volkswagen has announced a temporary suspension of production for its ID.3 and Cupra Born electric car models at its manufacturing plants located in Zwickau and Dresden, Germany. This decision has been attributed to a dip in demand for these electric vehicles. This move is in response to the prevailing market conditions and a strategic reduction in vehicle production during the autumn holidays in Saxony from October 2 to October 13.

Specifically, production at the Zwickau plant will experience a slowdown during this period, and in Dresden, production of the ID.3 model will be suspended from October 2 and is set to resume on October 16. Volkswagen has refrained from disclosing the exact number of employees who will be affected by this production adjustment. Notably, earlier this month, the automaker announced its decision to not extend the fixed-term contracts of 269 employees at its all-electric Zwickau plant. The European electric vehicle market is currently grappling with decreased demand due to factors such as high inflation and reductions in subsidies.

This temporary pause in production can allow Volkswagen to align its manufacturing operations with the prevailing market dynamics and forces, ensuring efficient production and strategic utilization of resources.

