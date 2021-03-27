Volkswagen To Lease 150 Polo Hatchbacks To Hilti India

Volkswagen India has announced it will deliver over 150 units of the Polo hatchback to Hilti India Private Limited. The company has tied up with Lease Plan India for the order and the cars will be used exclusively by Hilti India employees. The automaker says that corporate clients contribute nearly 50 per cent of the brand's overall business. Leasing has turned out to be the next big channel for retailing cars. Volkswagen ventured into leasing on its own in May last year and offers its complete line-up.

Commenting on this association, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “We are extremely delighted to extend our corporate partnership with our partner Hilti India Pvt. Ltd. with the second set of over 150 units of Polo. Volkswagen Polo has been one of the most loved hatchback in the country and through this continued association, we believe that we are catering to the growing demand of customers looking for safe and accessible mobility options.”

The Volkswagen Polo is the brand's entry-level model in India and remains a strong seller for the brand. The hatchback was updated to BS6 emission norms last year with the 1.0-litre MPI and 1.0-litre TSI engines replacing the 1.2-litre mills previously on offer. The MPI unit develops 75 bhp and 95 Nm, while the TSI churns out 108 bhp and 175 Nm. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque convertor.

The Volkswagen Polo is offered with 2 engine options - 1.0-litre MPI with 75 bhp and 1.0-litre TSI with 108 bhp

The Polo will continue to remain an integral part of Volkswagen India's future product strategy that involves the SUVW strategy comprising the Taigun compact SUV, Tiguan 5-seater facelift and the Vento replacement sedan. The two SUVs are slated for launch later in the year, while the sedan will arrive by early 2022.

