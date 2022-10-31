Volkswagen To Turn R Performance Into Electric-Only Sub-Brand By 2030: Report

Volkswagen plans to go all-electric by 2035 and it will convert its coveted 'R Performance' sub-brand into electric as well. As per a new report, the R Performance sub-brand will be converted into a standalone electric brand by 2030, arriving much sooner than the automaker's planned transition to electric mobility.

The report quotes Reinhold Ivenz, R brand's boss, saying that the automaker has begun taking the necessary steps to prepare for the transformation. There are several electric R models at different planning stages but a timeline for the launch of these models is yet to be revealed. The report states that Volkswagen is considering various concepts and possibilities for its new 'R' branded offerings. This also means that it will be a while before we see production models hit the road.

The R badge has adorned several of VW car's performance versions over the years

According to the publication, the new electric R models will be underpinned by Volkswagen's Scalable Systems Platform and will come with the latest technologies trickling down from different concepts and the race track. Expect to see "quick and convenient" charging on these models.

The R brand has been a pinnacle of performance at Volkswagen with cars like the Golf, Tiguan, T-Roc and more wearing the badge to denote their more powerful versions. That said, the R brand could now be seen actively on the new all-electric ID range. That said, this won't be the first time all-electric R models have been speculated. Rumours have been rife since 2018 but little has come forward from the automaker itself. That said, with the electrification strategy finally rolling out, the all-electric R brand might just be given a go sooner than we thought.

Source: Autocar UK