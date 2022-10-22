Volkswagen Taigun Bags 45,000 Bookings & 28,000 Deliveries In First Year

Launched in September 2021, Volkswagen Taigun completed 1 year in India last month, and to commemorate the same, Volkswagen also launched a First Anniversary Edition for the Taigun. The German automaker has now also announced that it has sold 28,000 units of the compact SUV in its first year since launch, bagging as many as 45,000 bookings in the duration.

The Volkswagen Taigun bagged 45,000 bookings in its first year in India.

Winner of the carandbike Car of the Year & Compact SUV of the Year award in 2022, the Taigun is built on the highly localised MQB-A0-IN platform, which has since also spawned sister model Skoda Kushaq , and the compact Sedan twins - Volkswagen Virtus & Skoda Slavia . Along with Kushaq, the Volkswagen Taigun also secured a 5-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test , scoring 5-stars not only for Adult occupant protection, but also child occupant protection, becoming the first car to have achieved the feat.

The Taigun is offered with two engine options - a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder turbo petrol, & a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo petrol. The former pushes out 113 bhp & 178 Nm, while the latter generates 148 bhp & 250 Nm. The 1.5-litre mill also comes equipped with cylinder de-activation tech to save fuel in low demand conditions. The 1.0-litre unit is paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission, while the 1.5 is paired with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox.