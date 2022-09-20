  • Home
  • News
  • Volkswagen Virtus GT Race Car Revealed

Volkswagen Virtus GT Race Car Revealed

The new Volkswagen Virtus race car essentially replaces the Vento ITC and arrives with 213 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque from the 1.5-litre TSI motor.
authorBy Sameer Contractor
1 mins read
20-Sep-22 10:55 PM IST
Volkswagen Virtus GT Race Car Revealed banner
Highlights
  • The Volkswagen Virtus GT race car will compete in the Indian Touring Car category
  • The Virtus GT Race Car packs 213 bhp and 300 Nm with a 6-speed sequential gearbox
  • The Virtus GT Race Car will make its track appearance on October 8, 2022

Volkswagen Motorsport India has taken the wraps off the new Virtus GT race car for the Indian Touring Car (ITC) regulations. The new Volkswagen Virtus race car essentially replaces the Vento ITC and arrives in several upgrades over and above the stock vehicle. The model gets a strengthened chassis, lower suspension, and larger 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in MRF rubber, along with blacked-out headlamps and taillights.

Also Read: Volkswagen Virtus Review: 1.0 TSI And 1.5 TSI Automatics Driven

The 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI EVO motor packs 213 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque

The Volkswagen Virtus GT race car draws power from the 1.5-litre TSI four-cylinder turbocharged engine that has been tuned to push out a hefty 213 bhp and a whooping 300 Nm of peak torque. To give you perspective, the stock Virtus GT 1.5 TSI develops 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. The race-tuned motor is paired with a 6-speed sequential gearbox that will send power to the front wheels.

The Virtus GT race car will make its debut on the track on October 8, 2022. Drivers Sandeep Kumar, the last VW Polo Cup champion and Jeet Jhabakh, the last VW Ameo Cup champion, will be putting this ITC rival to the test on the track. The Virtus race car will be arguably one of the fastest machines on the grid in the ITC category and it will be interesting to see how it changes the order, especially for the existing racers. The upcoming ITC championship will certainly be an exciting one. 

Related Articles
Volkswagen Virtus GT Race Car Revealed
Volkswagen Virtus GT Race Car Revealed
1 hour ago
MotoGP All Set To Arrive In India In 2023, Official Announcement On September 21
MotoGP All Set To Arrive In India In 2023, Official Announcement On September 21
4 days ago
WRC 2, Acropolis Rally Greece: Gaurav Gill Finishes 6th In WRC2 Category
WRC 2, Acropolis Rally Greece: Gaurav Gill Finishes 6th In WRC2 Category
8 days ago
Honda Racing India's Rajiv Sethu Secures 5th Place In ARRC Round 3 Feature Race In Japan
Honda Racing India's Rajiv Sethu Secures 5th Place In ARRC Round 3 Feature Race In Japan
1 month ago

Top trending

1Citroen C5 Aircross
Citroen C5 Aircross
2Mercedes-AMG EQS
Mercedes-AMG EQS
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Quick Links

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh