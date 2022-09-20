Volkswagen Virtus GT Race Car Revealed

Volkswagen Motorsport India has taken the wraps off the new Virtus GT race car for the Indian Touring Car (ITC) regulations. The new Volkswagen Virtus race car essentially replaces the Vento ITC and arrives in several upgrades over and above the stock vehicle. The model gets a strengthened chassis, lower suspension, and larger 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in MRF rubber, along with blacked-out headlamps and taillights.

The 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI EVO motor packs 213 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque

The Volkswagen Virtus GT race car draws power from the 1.5-litre TSI four-cylinder turbocharged engine that has been tuned to push out a hefty 213 bhp and a whooping 300 Nm of peak torque. To give you perspective, the stock Virtus GT 1.5 TSI develops 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. The race-tuned motor is paired with a 6-speed sequential gearbox that will send power to the front wheels.

The Virtus GT race car will make its debut on the track on October 8, 2022. Drivers Sandeep Kumar, the last VW Polo Cup champion and Jeet Jhabakh, the last VW Ameo Cup champion, will be putting this ITC rival to the test on the track. The Virtus race car will be arguably one of the fastest machines on the grid in the ITC category and it will be interesting to see how it changes the order, especially for the existing racers. The upcoming ITC championship will certainly be an exciting one.